ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi explains reason for delaying Fred Omondi's burial

Lynet Okumu

Eric Omondi became emotional as he paid tribute to his late brother at the memorial service.

Screenshot of Eric Omondi being comforted by wife Lynne Njihia during memorial service of his late brother Fred Omondi on June 28, 2024
Screenshot of Eric Omondi being comforted by wife Lynne Njihia during memorial service of his late brother Fred Omondi on June 28, 2024
  • Eric Omondi paid an emotional tribute to his late brother Fred Omondi at the memorial service
  • The event was marked by heartfelt speeches and a show of solidarity from friends and family
  • Fred Omondi's remains will be airlifted to Kisumu on Friday and buried in Sega, Siaya County, on Saturday

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi, along with several other industry figures, gathered today to hold a memorial service in honor of the late comedian Fred Omondi.

The event was marked by emotional tributes, heartfelt speeches, and a show of solidarity from friends and family.

Eric Omondi became emotional as he paid tribute to his late brother at the memorial service.

As he approached the casket to view the body, the weight of the loss was palpable. Overwhelmed with grief, Eric held onto the casket and struggled to find words, eventually telling the attendees, "It's a very sad day."

Screenshot of Eric Omondi being comforted by wife Lynne Njihia during memorial service of his late brother Fred Omondi on June 28, 2024
Screenshot of Eric Omondi being comforted by wife Lynne Njihia during memorial service of his late brother Fred Omondi on June 28, 2024

READ: New details of Fred Omondi's funeral arrangements

He was unable to continue his tribute and returned to his seat, supported by his wife Lynne Njihia and close friend Terence Creative, who stood by his side throughout the service.

The memorial service saw a significant turnout from the entertainment industry. Among those present were Terence Creative, Milly Chebby, Bashra the Dancer, Don Nyachio, MC Jessy, 2Mbili, Sandra Dacha, and Akuku Danger.

They all spoke warmly of Fred Omondi, sharing memories and expressing their admiration and love for the late comedian.

Eric’s mother-in-law also attended, offering her love and support to the grieving family. The strong show of support highlighted the close-knit nature of the community and the impact Fred Omondi had on those around him.

Eric Omondi and Mwalimu Churchill
Eric Omondi and Mwalimu Churchill
READ: Not a coincidence! Eric Omondi reveals hidden details about the day his brother died

Upon arriving at the venue, Eric Omondi expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received since the death of his brother.

He specifically thanked Terence Creative and Milly Chebby for organizing the memorial service and the subsequent fundraising events.

"Asanteni sana for the support. It's been overwhelming," Eric said. "A very big thank you to Chebby and Terence. If you don't know, wao ndio wamepanga hii yote. And Jalas pamoja na Churchill. We were to bury Fred last Saturday, wakanipigia wakaniambia Freddy ni ndugu yako lakini matanga si yako."

Eric explained how his friends took over the arrangements, organizing a show at Carnivore that raised over a million shillings. "The support has been overwhelming. From Lynn, to mama Lynn, yaani kila mtu. Wacha tumpeleleke home tukampumzishe."

Screenshot of the mood at Fred Omondi's memorial service on June 28, 2024.
Screenshot of the mood at Fred Omondi's memorial service on June 28, 2024.

READ: 12-member committee organising Fred Omondi's send off

After the memorial service, Fred Omondi's remains will be airlifted to Kisumu on Friday, June 28, 2024.

From Kisumu, the body will be transported by road to Sega in Siaya County. The burial service and ceremony are scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2024, at his home in Sega, starting at 10:00 AM.

