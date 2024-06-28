The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fred Omondi's 'wife' speaks on how they met, as she welcomes her co-wives

Lynet Okumu

The lady shared that Fred confided in her about his family background: The deep-seated desire for familial connection motivated her to accept being his wife, even though they never lived together.

Baby mama & alleged wife to the late Fred Omondi
Baby mama & alleged wife to the late Fred Omondi
  • A woman claiming to be Fred Omondi's wife and mother of his two-year-old daughter has arrived at his home ahead of his burial ceremony
  • She revealed that Fred had confided in her about his family background and motivated her to accept being his wife.
  • She expressed gratitude for the warm welcome she received from Fred's family despite her fears of rejection.

In a surprising turn of events, a woman claiming to be the late Fred Omondi's wife has arrived at his home ahead of his burial ceremony.

This revelation has left fans both bewildered and confused, as Fred Omondi had never publicly mentioned her.

Speaking in an interview with a local media house on June 38, the woman, who prefers to remain unnamed, revealed that she is Fred Omondi's wife and the mother of his two-year-old daughter, Kyla Adhiambo Omondi.

The late Fred had previously revealed he had a daughter whom he loved so much. However, it's not clear whether Kyla is the same child he talked about.

Despite their relationship, she had chosen to stay out of the limelight.

"Mimi ni bibi ya Fred. Niko na mtoto. Ako na two years anaitwa Kyla Adhiambo Omondi," she stated.

Baby mama & alleged wife to the late Fred Omondi
Baby mama & alleged wife to the late Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Autopsy reveals cause of Fred Omondi's death

When asked about her reception by Fred Omondi's family, she expressed gratitude for the warm welcome she received, contrary to her expectations.

She had feared rejection, given that it was her first visit to Fred's family home.

"Nawashukuru sana. Nataka kushuku kwanza mama Fred coz alinikaibisha vizuri... Vile nilifika kwa boma nilikuwa maybe wataniuliza mi ni nani but nashukuru. The sisters and brothers wamenikaribisha vizuri sana. Nashukuru," she said.

She traveled to Fred's home on Sunday night, arriving on Monday morning, choosing to come alone due to uncertainty about the reception she would receive.

"Nilitravel Sunday usiku ndio nikafika huku home Monday asubuhi. Nilika tu pekee yangu coz this was my first time to come home. I was not sure whether ningekaribishwa ama ningefukuzwa," she said.

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi explains reason for delaying Fred Omondi's burial

The woman shared that Fred had told her about his family background, explaining that he didn't have parents but would have liked someone to see as a mother figure. This motivated her to accept being his wife, even though they didn't live together.

"Fred aliwahi niambia backgorund yake hana mama wala baba but angefurahi kuw ana mtu atleast anaeza ona kama mamake na mi nikasema ni sawa. Nilikubali kuwa bibi. Bado hatukuwa tunaishi pamoja. Nilikuwa nakuja kwake like one month hivi nikirudi kwetu," she said.

She recounted how she met Fred at a function, leading to their relationship and eventually having a child together.

"Tulienda kwa function. Hapo ndio tulipatana tukaanza kuongea na akachukua number. Tukameet ikaendelea hivo tu mpaka tukafanikiwa kupata mtoto," she said.

Fred Omondi had an active role in their daughter's life, even being the one to shave her hair. "Fred ndio alimnyoa nywele."

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

The woman described the moment she received the news of Fred Omondi's death, detailing her disbelief and shock.

"Fred ni mtu tu ako na furaha sijawahi ona ubaya wake. Alikuwa tu free na mimi tulikuwa tu sawa. Kuna beshte yake alinipigia simu asubuhi akaniambia Fred ako Mama Lucy, but sikuamini. I was like si niliongea naye akasema atakuja kuona mtoto coz hiyo time nilikuwa kwa ammangu Kibera.

Nikaenda Mama Lucy but bado sikuamini.... Nilipata already amekufa. Alikuwa ashapelekwa mortuary," she added.

In a remarkable statement, she expressed her willingness to accept other co-wives if there were any.

"Ama not sure, but kama wako ni sawa mi nimewakaribisha."

Screenshot of the mood at Fred Omondi's memorial service on June 28, 2024.
Screenshot of the mood at Fred Omondi's memorial service on June 28, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Not a coincidence! Eric Omondi reveals hidden details about the day his brother died.

Earlier today during Fred Omondi's memorial service in preparation for tomorrow's burial, his brother Erick Omondi revealed that already two baby mamas have disclosed they have Fred's children.

He also said that if anyone else claims to have a kid with his late brother, they should come forward now before he is laid to rest.

Omondi added that he is ready to take care of the kids but only if they look like Fred Omondi.

"Kuna watoto huko nyumbani wanakaa Mulamwah. Wale watu wanakuja wanasema wako na watoto wa Fred tafadhali wafanane na Fred. Wawili washafika home," Erick said.

A screenshot of Eric Omondi paying tribute during his late brother Fred Omondi's memorial service on June 28, 2024.
A screenshot of Eric Omondi paying tribute during his late brother Fred Omondi's memorial service on June 28, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya
The burial service and ceremony for Fred Omondi are scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2024, at his home in Sega, starting at 10:00 AM.

This event will provide an opportunity for family, friends, and fans to pay their last respects to the beloved comedian.

