Akothee opens up about deep loneliness as she pleads with fans for one thing

Popular Kenyan musician and entrepreneur Esther Akoth, famously known as Akothee, has shared some of the challenges she faces as a celebrity.

Despite her fame and success, Akothee admitted to experiencing profound loneliness, to the point where she moved into her relatives' homes for companionship.

Akothee feels isolated in the spotlight

In a heartfelt Facebook post on June 10, Akothee revealed the emotional toll of her stardom.

"It gets so lonely being a star. Believe me, sometimes I miss taking a matatu without being watched. It has become so lonely that I moved into my sister-in-law's and my children's houses," she wrote.

Esther Akoth Kokeyo (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee further expressed her exhaustion and longing for simple human connection. "Sometimes I wonder why I pay fees or raise children that I did not give birth to as well. If you can still see my posts, just write amen. I feel tired and exhausted. I don't need anything but a hug," she wrote.

Challenges with the Akothee Foundation

Akothee also touched on issues concerning her charity organization, the Akothee Foundation.

She voiced her frustration with certain individuals who she claims exploit the foundation, which she primarily funds with the help of a few good Samaritans.

“Akothee foundation has no sponsors or donors. It relies completely on the Akothee brand and Esther Akoth Kokeyo and a few well-wishers who come in now and then," Akothee explained.

She lamented that some people use the foundation to hurt her, taking advantage of her vulnerability. “Why do people use the Akothee Foundation to hurt and try to harm me? Why do people use the Akothee Foundation as a platform to communicate with me, and when things don't go their way, they use that opportunity to hurt me? I never knew that giving could make someone feel empty. I am learning and unlearning. May God give me the strength to continue.”

Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee also addressed the sense of entitlement she encounters. “My children finished school years ago, and the younger ones are well taken care of in Europe. So why is my DM full of people needing help, who later develop a sense of entitlement? Why do people pretend to support the foundation, only to become exploitative? We don't have givers; we have clout chasers. I have been going through a lot of recent emotions and I don't think I need this.”

Due to the emotional strain and challenges she faces, Akothee hinted at taking a break for an undisclosed period. This time off would presumably help her find some relief and recuperate from the ongoing pressures.

Akothee’s current relationship

After her separation from her husband Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer, Akothee rekindled her relationship with her manager Nelly Oaks. The two had previously broken up before her highly publicised wedding with Omosh.

Pulse Live Kenya