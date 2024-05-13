Akothee speaks on dangers of toxic marriages amid Sheila Wegesha's death probe

Her comments come in the wake of the tragic murder of Ohangla dancer Sheila Wegesha, an incident that has reignited conversations about the safety and integrity of marital relationships.

Sheila Wegesha's death

Sheila Wegesha, a 38-year-old Ohangla dancer, was recently found dead in her home under suspicious circumstances.

The autopsy revealed signs of struggle, and her husband has become the chief suspect after fleeing the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the motive behind the murder, suspecting a backdrop of a troubled marriage plagued by infidelity.

Akothee's take on marital challenges

Akothee didn’t hold back during her live session, addressing both men and women on the importance of avoiding toxic marriages at all costs.

"Why do you have to keep 77 men if they are not satisfying you? When do you give all of them all the attention? That's why you are scattered," she expressed, highlighting the confusion and dissatisfaction that can arise from juggling multiple relationships.

The mother of five advocated for openness and honest communication in relationships, suggesting that partners should sit down and discuss their issues candidly.

"Either we sit down and agree if I am not good anymore. How about we have a candid conversation like this is how I love it done." Her words underscore the importance of open communication as a tool for resolving marital issues," she said.

Dangers of toxic relationships

Akothee also touched on the emotional scars left by unhealthy marriages. “I see some women in toxic and disrespectful marriages... They have traumas but they can't let go. Then she comes out so broken and starts breaking innocent souls and trolling people living their lives,” she explained, illustrating the ripple effect of such relationships on broader society

Akothee warned against the complexities of maintaining secretive relationships within a marriage. "Never build a relationship inside your relationship. You can forget that relationship, you are living with your enemy," she remarked.

She criticised those who manage multiple external liaisons, highlighting the inevitable emotional and practical complications that arise.

'Never build relationship inside your relationship. You can forget that relationship, you are living with your enemy. They come with expectations and when they are not met they become angry. They start doing ambiguous things. Having all these politicians around paying rent another one paying tuckets etc., the husband doesn't even know where she is and she is saying she is independent. Who told you cheating is being independent?' she questioned.

On the subject of support within a relationship, Akothee advocated for mutual care, regardless of financial dynamics.

"When you love someone, it is reciprocal. How you feel is how you want him to feel. If I have more money than my hubby or boyfriend, why wouldn’t I sort him out?" she posed, challenging the conventional dynamics often seen in relationships.

Akothee - No woman can live without a man

Towards the end of her session, Akothee addressed the misconception that financial independence negates the need for a partner.

"There are also women who think that ones they attain their financial independence they dont need men. My friend you cannot live without a man. Those are things you say when you are still in you thirties.

"It reaches a point where you just need a companion, and someone who will compliment you. You dont need a man and unapatikana na bwana za watu? Its high time women drop this bullshit because it's no true," she advised.

