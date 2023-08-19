Alex Mwakideu comes clean after being spotted at Radio 47 following Milele FM exit drama

Coming just days after he announced his exit from Milele FM before making a hasty retreat and announcing that he would stay with the station after the misunderstanding he had was resolved, Mwakideu’s presence at Radio 47 caused a buzz online.

With netizens warming up to the possibility of Mwakideu taking another step in his career, the radio personality took to his socials to set the record straight that he was at Radio 47 at the invitation of his former colleague Ali Hassan Kauleni.

He added that he was a guest to one of their shows and noted that he was making the statement to clear out any speculation or confussion that may arise from his presence at the rival radio station.

“Shukran kwa mwaliko @alikauleni jiunge nasi moja kwa moja ndani ya @radio47_ke kuanzia sasa hadi saa tano asubuhi. Mada ni Uanahabari na Elimu. Jamani wanablogu, mimi ni mwalikwa tu. 🙈🤣😂🤣🙈,” Mwakideu wrote on his socials.

His explanation failed to convince some, like his former colleague and Lang’ata MP Jalang’o who cautioned him from playing mind games, hinting at the possibility of Mwakideu’s presence at Radio 47 being more than just a visit as a guest.

"Ati mgeni! Hii mchezo yako tunaijua! 😂😂," Jalang'o said.

Earlier in the week, Mwakideu caused a buzz after announcing his exit from Milele FM after five years on air.

"Yooooh! It's been 5 years ndani ya Milele FM. NIME ENJOY!!! Let me say ASANTE SANA to you, the Listener because without you, hakuna radio! You are the reason we do this thing called Radio.

"Let me also say Asante sana to all my colleagues, the ones I am leaving behind, and the ones who left Milele FM already. Thank you all. Tuliipiga, na Ikapigika!! Page closed. Onto the next one! Guess tunaenda wapi next....” Mwakideu said.

A few minutes later, the cancelled the exit noting that the small misunderstanding had been resolved.

“Yooh, bado niko Milele FM. Kumbe munanipenda hivi... aaawwweeee... Thank you for all the phone calls and text messages, we had a small misunderstanding, which has been sorted. So we are now good to go! Itambe Milele!,” Mwakideu stated in a subsequent update.