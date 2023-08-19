The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Alex Mwakideu comes clean after being spotted at Radio 47 following Milele FM exit drama

Charles Ouma

Alex Mwakideu’s presence at Radio 47 on Saturday, August 19 caused a buzz online, coming just days after he announced his exit from Milele FM before making a hasty retreat.

Alex Mwakideu (centre) at Radio47 on Saturday, August 19, hosted by Ali Hassan Kauleni
Alex Mwakideu (centre) at Radio47 on Saturday, August 19, hosted by Ali Hassan Kauleni

Renowned media personality, Alex Mwakideu has issued a clarification after being spotted at Radio 47 on Saturday, August 19, 2023, sparking speculation that he could be headed to a new home.

Recommended articles

Coming just days after he announced his exit from Milele FM before making a hasty retreat and announcing that he would stay with the station after the misunderstanding he had was resolved, Mwakideu’s presence at Radio 47 caused a buzz online.

With netizens warming up to the possibility of Mwakideu taking another step in his career, the radio personality took to his socials to set the record straight that he was at Radio 47 at the invitation of his former colleague Ali Hassan Kauleni.

He added that he was a guest to one of their shows and noted that he was making the statement to clear out any speculation or confussion that may arise from his presence at the rival radio station.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shukran kwa mwaliko @alikauleni jiunge nasi moja kwa moja ndani ya @radio47_ke kuanzia sasa hadi saa tano asubuhi. Mada ni Uanahabari na Elimu. Jamani wanablogu, mimi ni mwalikwa tu. 🙈🤣😂🤣🙈,” Mwakideu wrote on his socials.

His explanation failed to convince some, like his former colleague and Lang’ata MP Jalang’o who cautioned him from playing mind games, hinting at the possibility of Mwakideu’s presence at Radio 47 being more than just a visit as a guest.

"Ati mgeni! Hii mchezo yako tunaijua! 😂😂," Jalang'o said.

READ: Alex Mwakideu reverses decision to leave Milele FM, here's why

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the week, Mwakideu caused a buzz after announcing his exit from Milele FM after five years on air.

"Yooooh! It's been 5 years ndani ya Milele FM. NIME ENJOY!!! Let me say ASANTE SANA to you, the Listener because without you, hakuna radio! You are the reason we do this thing called Radio.

"Let me also say Asante sana to all my colleagues, the ones I am leaving behind, and the ones who left Milele FM already. Thank you all. Tuliipiga, na Ikapigika!! Page closed. Onto the next one! Guess tunaenda wapi next....” Mwakideu said.

Alex Mwakideu at Radio47 on Saturday, August 19
Alex Mwakideu at Radio47 on Saturday, August 19 Pulse Live Kenya

A few minutes later, the cancelled the exit noting that the small misunderstanding had been resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yooh, bado niko Milele FM. Kumbe munanipenda hivi... aaawwweeee... Thank you for all the phone calls and text messages, we had a small misunderstanding, which has been sorted. So we are now good to go! Itambe Milele!,” Mwakideu stated in a subsequent update.

READ: Mulamwah resolves dispute with Milele FM to return on air

Radio 47 has been on a steady rise, bringing on board experienced talent from rival media houses with a star-studded lineup of media personalities.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids

Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids

Georgina Njenga shares why moving on has been tough after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Georgina Njenga shares why moving on has been tough after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Alex Mwakideu comes clean after being spotted at Radio 47 following Milele FM exit drama

Alex Mwakideu comes clean after being spotted at Radio 47 following Milele FM exit drama

Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's song begging estranged wife to come back home

Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's song begging estranged wife to come back home

Sam West to wed soon after breaking up with musician Vivian

Sam West to wed soon after breaking up with musician Vivian

Hamisa Mobetto opens up on genuinely loving Diamond & first baby daddy Majizzo

Hamisa Mobetto opens up on genuinely loving Diamond & first baby daddy Majizzo

PulseUhondoMtaani: Nyako blasts Eve Mungai, Frankie celebrates baby mama & other interesting stories

PulseUhondoMtaani: Nyako blasts Eve Mungai, Frankie celebrates baby mama & other interesting stories

8 interesting facts about Kokan of 'Sultana' series

8 interesting facts about Kokan of 'Sultana' series

Bahati's 'Salome' & 5 other songs released this week

Bahati's 'Salome' & 5 other songs released this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

'I feel used,' Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

Award-winning investigative journalist and CEO of Africa Uncensored John Allan Namu

John-Allan Namu opens up on his salary at KTN, NTV & financial regret

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez

Mixed reactions after Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez hosted 10/10 on Citizen TV