Kings Music Records CEO Ali Saleh Kiba aka Alikiba has sparked interesting reactions after throwing shade at his nemesis Diamond Platnumz and Harmonize in new song dubbed Mediocre.

King Kiba decided to square it out with everyone who has been fighting for the “King of Bongo Flava” crown through well-arranged lyrics, that will put the debate to a rest for some time.

Kiba insinuates that his rivals have been using dark forces (witchcraft) to wow fans and claim his crown. He goes on to thump chest himself, saying his competitors are focused on doing stunts to been seen, yet he is dedicated to doing good music.

“…Njaa mi nashiba, unaishi kwa kuniiga, And I’m Alright

Ushamba mwiko kwa mtoto wa Kariakoo si

Chezi na dada zangu, nacheza na dada ako

Mixer mkong’oto

We unauza siso, mi ndio bishooo

Iga na ku-stop uone, huchuliziki hata tone

Mi nafanya wimbo, we unafanya skendo, uonekaneee,” sings Kiba.

Looking at the above lyrics its evident that both Diamond and Harmonize have been accused of copy pasting other people’s songs and it’s also true that back in 2011 Alikiba danced with Chibu Dangote’s sister Queen Darleen in their song Nakupenda.

Another verse that seems to be directed at his rivals says “…Unataka U-King na Mafundo

Mimi ndio BABA… King-dom…. Kingdom

Tena mnajishow, huyu Komandoo

Stage mafundo, wachafu wa roho, waongeza zero”

Addressing the controversy surrounding the Mediocre song, Kiba said, not everyone can be a king and there is always one king at a time

“Kila kitu nilichoimba kwenye mediocre kina make sense, Kila mtu amejibrand na watu wamempokea vile walivyompokea, Sio kila mtu anaweza kuwa KING. King huwa ni mmoja tu, na hakuna wa kuchukua nafasi yake mpaka afe. Idea ya #Mediocre ilikuja katika mizuka ya studio, ilipigwa beat na mimi nikaona ngoja nijaribu kurap, na wakati huu kumekuwa na mambo mengi ambayo to me, naona they are so #Mediocre,” said Alikiba in an interview with Clouds FM.

However, a section of Diamond and Harmonize’s fans are not happy with him, claiming that he is riding on other people’s names to promoter his craft.

Reactions from Fans;

fextizo “Nyimbo hii itatrend Instagram na itaishia Instagram...... nilijua n nyimbo ya khadija kopa”

nikuyai “Uyu nani kwan aliempa uking? 😂😂😂😂 hv kwan lazma ushindane na mtu, fanyen tu mziki, toen madude makali Bongo tushindane na nigeria sio kla cku mabfu, all in All Diamond is the best , daily anatoa migoma mikali, wote mnngekuwa kama diamond , bongo flavour c ingefika mbali”

ivon_mdeta “Kuna mtu kaambiwa hajui mziki hata tone ila kiba 😂😂😂😂”

__isack23 “Mediocres leo watapata tabu sana😂😂”

officialmangi_tz “Ana jipya kamuiga adi harmonize kupaka blich kashafunikwa adi na kayumba ajui kuimba ndo maana wasanii wake wanamkimbia”

kevooplantinamz “Sema nyimbo imejaa majungu😂”

temba.siah “Mbona kama la harmonize hili😆 “

khairatqueen “Huyu ndo king 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 no copy and paste”

ja_nn_ie “wasafi na kondegang tumetukanwa na kiba😂😂😂lakini haituhusu ni sawa tu”

dadpublicjr_ ‘Alikiba anatumia dakika 1 nzima kweny wimbo kuimba yeeep olalala gaddem suga onanana yeee daaah😢😢😢nmesikitika sana hii nyimbo mbovu upuuzi mtupu bora angempa collaboration #drkumbuka”

khan_tiffah ‘Huwezi kumjua mchawi bila nawe kuwa mchawi”