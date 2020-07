Why Alikiba has been forced to cancel his much anticipated Homecoming Concert

Tanzanian singer Ali Saleh Kiba alias Alikiba has been forced to postpone his much anticipated homecoming concert that had been slated on July, 31, 2020 after the untimely death of their former President Benjamin William Mkapa.

The concert that was scheduled to go down at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma has been pushed to August 14, 2020, to allow his fans to participate fully in Mkapa’s burial.

Homecoming Postponed

“Habari ndugu zangu Watanzania, kama wengi mlivyosikia, taifa letu tumepata msiba wa Baba na Mlezi, Mzee Benjamin Mkapa aliekuwa rais wa awamu ya tatu, ni msiba ambao nimeupokea kwa masikitiko, imenifikia ghafla sana, lakini ni mapenzi ya Mungu. Naomba Mungu ampumzishe mahali pema

Kutokana na msiba huu mzito nimeahirisha show yetu ya KIGOMA iliyokuwa ifanyike tarehe 31 ili kushiriki katika msiba huu wa kitaifa mpaka tarehe 14 August 2020. Pia nimehairisha zoezi la upokeaji wa michango mbalimbali ambalo nilipanga kulifanya kesho katika ofisi za Clouds Media Mikocheni. Taarifa za siku ya kupokea michango kwa ajili ya kuweka kwenye #BehewaLaUkarimu - nitatangaza baada ya msiba kumalizika. Asanteni, natoa pole kwa watanzania na wapambanaji wote walioguswa na msiba huu #KingKiba” reads a statement from Alikiba.

Alikiba

Refugees

King Kiba was returning to his home town (Kigoma) after 6 years, for a special concert aimed at helping refugees who live in Tanzania

“Baada ya miaka 6, hatimaye tarehe 31 July 2020, Narejea Nyumbani KIGOMA!

Ndugu zangu wa KASULU, Buhigwe, Kakonko, Kibondo, Uvinza na maeneo yote ya KTown #MfalmeAnarejeaNyumbani - shughuli yetu tutufanyia pale LAKE TANGANYIKA STADIUM 🏟 #KingKibaHomeComingConcert” Alikiba announced earlier.

Konde Gang

Konde Music Worldwide under Harmonize has also postponed their upcoming concert that was to go down on July 31’st 2020 with their signee Ibraah as the headliner.

“Kutokana Na Msiba Mkubwa Ulio Tufika Kama Taifa Kwa Ujumla Tumeipeleka Hii Shughuli Mbele Tutarudi Kuwapatia Tarehe Kamili Nduguzangu Wa DODOMA Mungu Ailaze Roho Ya Marehemu Rais wa Awamu Ya (3) Mzee Mkapa Mahala Pema Peoponi Ameen...!! 🙏🖤🕊🕊”

Diamond in Kigoma

On 31st December 2109, WCB President Diamond Platnumz also held a Mega show at Tanganyika stadium in Kigoma to mark his 10 years in the Music Industry. Chibu Dangote was accorded a heroic welcome upon arrival in Kigoma, with his concert filled up to Capacity.