I did not cry when my sister died – Andrew Kibe

Kiss 100 presenter Andrew Kibe came out to reveal that he did not cry when his sister died in 2012.

Kibe disclosed this during their morning show with co-host Kamene Goro as they talked about how people dealt differently with grief. He went on to reveal he was in not good terms with his late sister the day she died in what he termed as family drama.

“The day before yesterday was my late sister’s birthday and I just realized I have no feeling or emotion towards this. The day she died we were not in good terms. She passed on in 2012. I do not know why I never felt that heavy grief. I did not even cry.” Said Kibe.

The radio presenter said that so many families had a lot of fights and family dramas that tore them apart especially when fighting over property after a member died.

He further added that the lesson he wanted Kamene to learn was that everyone has their own way of grieving and no one should feel like they need to act like everyone else.

"So what I want you to know, you do not have to grief because everyone is grieving. You can move faster than others.” added Kibe.

This comes a few weeks after he came out to address rumors that Kamene had been warming his bed.

This comes after he posted an ‘Ask me a question’ post on his insta-stories and a fan asked to know if it is true they have been sleeping together.

“I’ve seen on Edgar Obare’s claims that you’re pekejeing @kamenegoro… Ni ukweli ama?” asked the fan.

Kibe then responded to the question saying that the matter did not concern him. “Pili pili una yo ila… blah blah blah,” said Kibe.