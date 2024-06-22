The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Andrew Kibe to join Tuesday protests after apology, explains his silence & absence

Charles Ouma

On Tuesday I will be in town front-line line, kama mbaya, mbaya - Andrew Kibe

YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Social Media commentator Andrew Kibe who commands an enviable following has promised to join the Anti-Finance Bill protests after offering an apology.

In a video shared in his socials, Kibe apologized to Gen Z’s that have been the face of the protests, noting that he underestimated their power but they have since proved him wrong.

“At the beginning of this thing, I was very skeptical because I was afraid of being taken out because guys have tried it before and they were all being taken out.

“I did see this movement taking off that fast and that is my biggest mistake but I want to assure you that I’m 100% behind you if even you guys don’t want me. We are better together,” Andrew Kibe said.

Recounting his arrest back in 2020, Kibe noted that he is impressed by Gen Z that has taken the bull by the horns in their quest to fight for what they believe in: a better Kenya.

“When I was arrested I was alone…and I was broken and I remember Robert Alai called me to a restaurant and asked me to keep quiet.

“That’s why I commend you Gen Z’s you have taken the bull by the hones and you are standing your ground. I’m not part of the system, I’m with Gen Zs and whatever you guys want us to go I’m with you 100%. On Tuesday I will be in town front-line line, kama mbaya, mbaya,” Kibe stated, confirming that he will be on the streets on Tuesday.

Pressure has been mounting on celebrities and content creators to reciprocate the support that they have received from Kenyans over the years by joining protest.

Netizens have threatened to unfollow certain personalities who have been missing in action during the protests.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
The calls have also extended to boycotting brands promoted by the various content creators that have been missing in action.

Consequently, a number have come out to declare their stand on the Finance Bill 2024 and offer an explanation for missing out during the protests.

The last wave of protests on Thursday saw more celebrities take to the streets.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
