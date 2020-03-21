Tanzanian singer Ben Pol celebrated his son’s birthday Mali who turned four years old on Friday 20th March. A birthday party was held to celebrate his turning older, and his fiancée Anerlisa Muigai was part of the celebration.

In one of the Insta Stories Anerlisa posted, she revealed that she would love Mali unconditionally, like he was her son.

“I will love him just like my own son” Anerlisa’s post read.

I will love him just like my own son – Anerlisa Muigai’s promise to Ben Pols’s son

In another post Ms Muigai joked about how he had to explain to Mali why he was calling his dad Baby yet he was a big man.

“This moment was captured perfectly. He asked me why are you calling daddy baby and he is big?We died of laughter. So unexpected" read another of the post.

The family coming together assured online in-laws that all was well in paradise after alleged break up reports few months ago. The rumors spread after the singer deactivated his Instagram account to take time off social media and spend time with his family.

I am so disgusted with so many things that have been happening

This comes a few days after the Nero Company boss disclosed that she was outraged by the many things that were happening lately, adding that not everyone she was working with meant the best for her.

The Keroche heiress who seemed to be expressing disappointment with challenges she has been facing in her company said she was grateful to God for enabling her do what she loves, and for giving her the strength to do different things.

Photos (Courtesy)

Ben Pol with Mali

Ben Pol's son Mali

Ben Pol with Mali