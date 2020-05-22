Citizen TV news anchor cum Presenter Willis Raburu has raised eyebrows after sharing a series of cryptic messages on relationships via his Insta-stories.

The posts have left many with questions, in one of the messages Raburu made it clear that somethings are better left unsaid no matter how bad you want address them.

“As bad as you wanna address it somethings are better left unsaid/ I’m learning,” reads one of the messages.

Willis Raburu raises eyebrows with a series of cryptic messages

This comes at a time the media personality is alleged to have separated with his wife Marya Prude.

Another post from the 10 over 10 host reads; “generally, a woman will argue with someone she truly cares for. arguing less occurs when she is less interested.”

The cryptic posts left many wondering if the TV presenter was indirectly touching on the allegations that were labeled against him and his wife.

Cheating Allegations

Just the other day the Citizen TV presenter was a trending on Twitter with allegations that he had parted ways with his wife.

Kenyans On Twitter picked on him as the topic of discussion after a number of gossip pages alleged that the was no longer living together with his wife over cheating claims.

However, in a turnaround of events, the lady whose photos went viral on social media with claims that she was the cause of Raburu’s tribulation denied the allegations.

“Hi everybody, I didn’t feel the need to reply to this lie, but I’m getting exhaustingly many DMs asking me about this and everyone deserves to know the truth. I want to let every Kenyan reading this that I don’t know the guy Twitter is portraying me to know. Thanks,” wrote Miva Noella.