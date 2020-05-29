Asha Mwilu quits Citizen TV

Citizen TV Special projects Editor Asha Mwilu has called it quits from the Royal Media Services (RMS) owned Citizen TV.

In an announcement she made through official Twitter account, Ms. Mwilu said she was leaving to launch her own start-up company.

She went on to note that during her time at Citizen, she has worked under the guidance of bright minds among them Linus Kaikai, Joe Ageyo, Pamela Asigi and Jamila Mohamed.

“Some personal news: I'm leaving @citizentvkenya to launch my start-up. I've worked under the guidance of the brilliant @jageyo @LinusKaikai @pamela_asigi and @JamilaMohamed, YvonneOkwara @WaihigaMwaura @mzingizi @MKapombe @Mwanikih @Fchurii @wfayzah @VickyRubadiri @TrevorOmbija @raquel_muigai and the entire @citizentvkenya team. Thank you for being amazing colleagues.” said Asha Mwilu.

The award winning journalist appreciated all who have been watching her stories and giving her feedback and encouragement.

Ms. Mwilu added that she cant wait to share details of her new projects with her fans.

"And to all of you incredible people who gave me feedback, constructive criticism and such great engagement on my stories. I thank you. I can't wait to share my new projects with you! A hint of what's next #Debunk," added Asha Mwilu.

Before joining the RMS, Asha Mwilu was the Features and Documentaries Editor at Standard Group's KTN.