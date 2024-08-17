Baba Talisha’s emotional video visiting scene of accident that killed his wife

The video shows Baba Talisha making his way to the scene carrying a bouquet of flowers.

Standing at the scene, the TikToker plucked rose flowers from the bouquet and sprinkled them where his beloved wife breathed her last.

Moved by the video, netizens acknowledged the emotions that the TikToker was going through and for honouring the legacy of his late wife.

wangui__mburu: May she rest in peace. It is never easy, lost my dad, 2 sisters and a cousin all in one accident. Had driving phobia for the longest but conquering it a day at a time.

celineachika: 😢 TRUE .Be strong God is with you on this race you're not alone.May God walk with you on this hard moment.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

princesspeach_254: You really loved her may she continue resting in peace

anastasia_wa_nduta: Grieving is not 📝 just about being able to heal from the trauma that comes with grief, but a process 🙏🙏 it a journey that never ends, it’s well Baba T.

am_agatha: 😢😢 it's ok baba talisha take heart and be strong everything will be fine 🙏🙏🙏

jaymo_3560: May her soul rest in peace, take heart brother, I believe she's proud of you ❤️❤️❤️

bernicesaroni: Hugs dear, waah this is pain😢😢

Accident that claimed Mama Talisha's life

Faustine Lipuku, aka Baba Talisha was in the company of his wife and their daughter when the tragic accident happened along Thika Road on August 15, 2020.

On the fateful day, the social media personality had taken his family for a photoshoot and were heading home when tragedy struck.

The vehicle they were travelling rammed into a stationary car parked by the roadside near Kenyatta University.

TikToker Baba Talisha's late wife Pulse Live Kenya

Unfortunately, Milka did not make it out alive as she was confirmed dead on the spot.

Talisha on the other hand was left unconscious and battling for her life in ICU with Kenyans rallying behind the family and raising over one million shillings in an online fundraiser convened by philanthropist Ndung’u Nyoro.

Baba Talisha conveys depth of his loss in emotional tribute

Baba Talisha paid touching tribute to his late wife on August 15, conveying the depth of his loss in words.

"Today marks exactly 4 years since you left. I thought of myself as a strong and capable man—but now I realize that the strength and capability came from you, and I was just a man lucky to have been married to a strong and capable woman." Baba Talisha wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Now that I’ve lost that source, I have become weak and incapable of leading a productive life. I’ve never been a believer in miracles, as you obviously know. But looking back, me finding my way to you was nothing short of a miracle- and I’d disagree with anyone who says it’s not.