The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Baba Talisha’s emotional video visiting scene of accident that killed his wife

Charles Ouma

Baba Talisha conveyed the depth of his loss in an emotional video in which he visited the scene of the accident that claimed his wife's life, sprinkling roses at the scene

Baba Talisha’s emotional video visiting scene of accident that killed his wife
Baba Talisha’s emotional video visiting scene of accident that killed his wife

TikToker Baba Talisha has shared an emotional video at the scene of the accident that claimed the life of his wife four years ago.

Recommended articles

The video shows Baba Talisha making his way to the scene carrying a bouquet of flowers.

Standing at the scene, the TikToker plucked rose flowers from the bouquet and sprinkled them where his beloved wife breathed her last.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moved by the video, netizens acknowledged the emotions that the TikToker was going through and for honouring the legacy of his late wife.

wangui__mburu: May she rest in peace. It is never easy, lost my dad, 2 sisters and a cousin all in one accident. Had driving phobia for the longest but conquering it a day at a time.

celineachika: 😢 TRUE .Be strong God is with you on this race you're not alone.May God walk with you on this hard moment.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

princesspeach_254: You really loved her may she continue resting in peace

READ: My life doesn’t make any sense - TikToker Baba T's touching tribute to late wife

ADVERTISEMENT

anastasia_wa_nduta: Grieving is not 📝 just about being able to heal from the trauma that comes with grief, but a process 🙏🙏 it a journey that never ends, it’s well Baba T.

am_agatha: 😢😢 it's ok baba talisha take heart and be strong everything will be fine 🙏🙏🙏

jaymo_3560: May her soul rest in peace, take heart brother, I believe she's proud of you ❤️❤️❤️

bernicesaroni: Hugs dear, waah this is pain😢😢

ADVERTISEMENT

Faustine Lipuku, aka Baba Talisha was in the company of his wife and their daughter when the tragic accident happened along Thika Road on August 15, 2020.

On the fateful day, the social media personality had taken his family for a photoshoot and were heading home when tragedy struck.

The vehicle they were travelling rammed into a stationary car parked by the roadside near Kenyatta University.

TikToker Baba Talisha's late wife
TikToker Baba Talisha's late wife TikToker Baba Talisha's late wife Pulse Live Kenya

Unfortunately, Milka did not make it out alive as she was confirmed dead on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Baba T clarifies truth about how Chira died, a month after his burial

Talisha on the other hand was left unconscious and battling for her life in ICU with Kenyans rallying behind the family and raising over one million shillings in an online fundraiser convened by philanthropist Ndung’u Nyoro.

Baba Talisha paid touching tribute to his late wife on August 15, conveying the depth of his loss in words.

"Today marks exactly 4 years since you left. I thought of myself as a strong and capable man—but now I realize that the strength and capability came from you, and I was just a man lucky to have been married to a strong and capable woman." Baba Talisha wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
TikToker Baba Talisha ( Instagram)
TikToker Baba Talisha ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

"Now that I’ve lost that source, I have become weak and incapable of leading a productive life. I’ve never been a believer in miracles, as you obviously know. But looking back, me finding my way to you was nothing short of a miracle- and I’d disagree with anyone who says it’s not.

"I know it’s absurd to believe that another miracle would lead me back to you- but I choose to believe; coz otherwise my life doesn’t make any sense," he added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire’s moving appeal & how to support

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire’s moving appeal & how to support

Baba Talisha’s emotional video visiting scene of accident that killed his wife

Baba Talisha’s emotional video visiting scene of accident that killed his wife

Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

Kirk Franklin & Maverick City Music arrive in Kenya for Kingdom World Tour concert

Kirk Franklin & Maverick City Music arrive in Kenya for Kingdom World Tour concert

Mercy Kyallo challenges happily married couples to speak out on their experiences

Mercy Kyallo challenges happily married couples to speak out on their experiences

Diana Marua's sister Valerie sparks debate after love story with banana seller

Diana Marua's sister Valerie sparks debate after love story with banana seller

What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

Reason Diamond continues to clown Shakib Cham: Zari's manager speaks

Reason Diamond continues to clown Shakib Cham: Zari's manager speaks

My life doesn’t make any sense - TikToker Baba T's touching tribute to late wife

My life doesn’t make any sense - TikToker Baba T's touching tribute to late wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of Rwandan gospel musician Israel Mbonyi on stage

Israel Mbonyi's phenomenal performance at Africa Worship Experience concert

Zari and Shakib

Zari Hassan questions hubby Shakib's worth after fight over Diamond

Nandy’s sister, Doreen Mfinanga reveals business journey after 5 years of silence

Sikutaka watu wajue mimi ni mganga wa kienyeji - Nandy’s sister on secret business

Israel Mbonyi

3 ways Israel Mbonyi can become a Kenyan citizen after recent warm experience