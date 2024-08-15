The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
My life doesn’t make any sense - TikToker Baba T's touching tribute to late wife

Lynet Okumu

TikToker Baba Talisha's reflections, 4 years after losing wife.

TikToker Baba Talisha ( Instagram)
TikToker Baba Talisha ( Instagram)

Kenyan TikToker Baba Talisha recently shared a deeply emotional post on social media, remembering his late wife, who passed away four years ago.

The father of one, who has struggled to move on since the tragic accident that claimed his wife's life, used the post to express his enduring grief and the impact his wife had on his life.

In his touching post, Baba Talisha praised his late wife’s strength and acknowledged how much she meant to him.

TikToker Baba Talisha
TikToker Baba Talisha TikToker Baba Talisha Pulse Live Kenya

He reflected on how her strength had been the source of his own, admitting that without her, he feels weak and incapable of leading a productive life.

He wrote, "Today marks exactly 4 years since you left. I thought of myself as a strong and capable man—but now I realize that the strength and capability came from you, and I was just a man lucky to have been married to a strong and capable woman."

His words convey the depth of his loss and the void left by her absence. He also expressed his struggle to move on, saying that despite trying, he has not found a way to fill the gap that his wife’s passing created in his life.

"Now that I’ve lost that source, I have become weak and incapable of leading a productive life. I’ve never been a believer in miracles, as you obviously know. But looking back, me finding my way to you was nothing short of a miracle- and I’d disagree with anyone who says it’s not," he wrote.

Content Creator Baba Talisha and his daughter Talisha
Content Creator Baba Talisha and his daughter Talisha Pulse Live Kenya

He went on to describe his meeting with his late wife as nothing short of a miracle, a miracle that has left him searching for meaning in life without her.

"I know it’s absurd to believe that another miracle would lead me back to you- but I choose to believe; coz otherwise my life doesn’t make any sense," he wrote.

The tragedy that took his wife’s life occurred in August 2020, when Baba Talisha was still a 4th-year student.

On that fateful day, he had taken his family, including his wife and their daughter, Baby Talisha, on a photo shoot assignment. The day started with hope and excitement, but it ended in unimaginable sorrow.

TikToker Baba Talisha's late wife
TikToker Baba Talisha's late wife TikToker Baba Talisha's late wife Pulse Live Kenya

As they were returning home from the photo shoot, the unthinkable happened. Baba Talisha, who was driving, collided with stationary vehicles. The impact was severe, and the accident left the family in a state of shock and devastation.

Tragically, Baba Talisha’s 22-year-old wife did not survive the accident.

The accident also had severe consequences for the couple's young daughter, Baby Talisha.

She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment. She was later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), where she was placed on life support for over 20 days.

The injuries Baby Talisha sustained were life-altering. She suffered a brain injury that caused her to lose her memory, and she had to relearn basic skills such as talking, eating, and walking. The progress she had made before the accident was erased, and she was forced to start her life over from scratch.

TikToker Baba Talisha ( Instagram)
TikToker Baba Talisha ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

For Baba Talisha, the years since the accident have been marked by deep sorrow and regret. The burden of guilt and unanswered questions weighs heavily on him as he navigates the complexities of parenthood and caregiving.

Lynet Okumu
