Gospel singer Kevin Bahati has explained that his former signee Peter Blessing was arrested and taken to court for breach of contract.

In a video posted on his YouTube Channel, Bahati disclosed that he decided to counter Peter Blessing’s demand letter that had been served to him through his lawyers from Karanja, Mbatiey and Associates Advocates .

According to the EMB President, Peter was the first one to serve him a letter, demanding a total of Sh1 Million shillings as royalties from the songs he recorded while at his recording label.

“We are in the knowledge that his songs are hit songs and they have accumulated millions across various platforms like Skiza. To preclude acrimony, our initial instructions are that our client be paid amount of Ksh 1, 000, 000/- within the next (14) days. Take notice that within Fourteen (14) days from the date of this letter, if you fail to pay the said Ksh 1, 000, 000 to our client as demanded, out of instructions are to institute legal proceedings against you in a Court of law without any further refrence to you and at your own peril as to costs and all consequences attend thereto” reads part of the letter from the Karanja, Mbatiey and Associates Advocates to Bahati.

Termination of contract

Mtoto wa Mama stated that Blessing walked out of his label without bothering to terminate his contract and went ahead to announce to the public that he had parted ways with EMB.

Despite knowing that Peter, had breached his contract, Bahati stopped his legal team against taking action until he was served with a demand letter from lawyers who were representing Peter Blessing.

In the video, Bahati pointed that Blessing’s songs had only accumulated Sh507, since being put up on Skiza tunes.

Bus Fare

He also said that the Sh3K he gave Peter was his bus fare to their home in Voi and not payment for his performance at the EMB Jesus party on 31st, December 2019.

“Guys I had no power, kwanza huyu amedemand pesa hatujawahi make na music yake. On Skiza tunes alone since August when his first song was uploaded Blessing had only made Sh507. But out there nimejitajirisha na pesa yake. I was unable to stop the management form pursuing the rule of law because there is a contract signed, agreed and commissioned. The reason we had to start the case was the only way I could proof that there is breach of contract. The other boys breached the contract but I never acted, they know.

“We had agreed that if there is an exit we do it formerly, come write a termination letter, talk to his uncle, but before we meet he was told Bahati ni vitisho tu. A contract unless you exit the formal way, he kutrend yote, hata hawezi imba, so ant time they are ready they can contact my legal team so that we get a solution from there” said Bahati.

The case before court

In the two part video, Bahati narrated how determined he was to help Peter Blessing, but failed to address how he got Peter and Producer Paulo arrested. The two were tricked into an arrested with a fake interview with a report from Nation Newspaper.

Reaching out to Peter Blessing to find out if he had seen Bahati’s explainer, the singer said that there a lot of lies Bahati said in the video, but he will choose to reserve his response because the case is before the Court of law.

On February 28th, Blessing was released on a cash bail of Sh200K, after being sued by Bahati on grounds of obtaining Sh2, 039, 000 through false pretense while at EMB Records.

His case will again be mentioned on February 11, 2020 at court number 11 (Milimani Law Courts) for a pre-trial direction and fixing of hearing dates.