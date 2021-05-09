Just after celebrating hitting a career milestone after garnering 100 million views on his YouTube channel, Singer Bahati Kenya, is sharing another achievement.
Bahati set to represent Kenya at Africa Day Concert
Another One!
Bahati announced that he will be performing at the Africa Day Concert 2021; as the only artist representing Kenya so far.
The concert, sponsored by MTV Base Africa and YouTube, will be hosted by renowned actor and rapper, Idris Elba.
Bahati announced that he will be heading to Johannesburg, ahead of the event which will be on May 25th, 2021.
Last year’s Africa Day Concert saw Sauti Sol represent Kenya; with the aim to raise funds to help children and families in Africa who have been affected by the pandemic.
