Singer Bahati Crosses 100 Million Milestone

Singer Kevin Bahati alias Bahati is celebrating hitting a career milestone after garnering 100 million views on YouTube.
Following the achievement, an excited Bahati took to social media to celebrate the milestone, thanking his fans.
"ANOTHER WIN🔥🔥🔥 100,000,000 YOUTUBE VIEWS!!! YES WE JUST GOT OVER 100 MILLION YOUTUBE VIEWS ON #BAHATIKENYA @YOUTUBE CHANNEL 👏👏👏 CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF YOU MY FANS; I'M HUMBLED 🙏🙏🙏," read Bahati's post.
Bahati’s latest song featuring artist, Mejja is one of his videos that has hit over a million views at 1,077,387.
The singer had in April revealed that he wanted to make his first billion before hitting 30 years old.
He confessed that the ongoing pandemic seems to be messing up with his plan based on the fact that he is already 28 years old.
