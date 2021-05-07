Singer Bahati Crosses 100 Million Milestone

Following the achievement, an excited Bahati took to social media to celebrate the milestone, thanking his fans.

"ANOTHER WIN🔥🔥🔥 100,000,000 YOUTUBE VIEWS!!! YES WE JUST GOT OVER 100 MILLION YOUTUBE VIEWS ON #BAHATIKENYA @YOUTUBE CHANNEL 👏👏👏 CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF YOU MY FANS; I'M HUMBLED 🙏🙏🙏," read Bahati's post.

Bahati’s latest song featuring artist, Mejja is one of his videos that has hit over a million views at 1,077,387.

The singer had in April revealed that he wanted to make his first billion before hitting 30 years old.