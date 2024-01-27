Bahati's candid message to son Morgan as he joins boarding school

In his message to Morgan, Bahati recounted that there were days when they lacked and cried for opportunities which they now have and urged him to work hard.

“Dear Son There are Days we Lacked, there are Days we were Unpreviledged , There are Days we cried for opportunities! But Now that Our Father in Heaven has Blessed us with something to eat, A House and even a Chance to Experience a Life that was Once a Dream….” Bahati wrote.

He wished Morgan well in the new phase of life, noting that the teenager should focus on his studies and obtain good grades.

“My Prayer is that Lets Make Our Dad in Heaven Proud… Proud by Utilising this Opportunity He has Blessed Us with As You start this New Page… As You go to Boarding School I urge you to go and Focus, work hard and Bring the Best Grades Son. Go and Shine… Go and be Great…” He added.

In a subsequent post, the singer spoke blessings on his son writing:

“Success is your Portion in Jesus Name Morgan_Bahati”

Diana crediting Morgan with family’s success & precious memory

Morgan has been a blessing to the Bahati’s family the singer’s wife, Diana Marua crediting him with the family’s success in a past interview.

"I am proud to be Morgan's mother, to be honest Morgan was the first person to call me mother and I will always remember that.

"I say that the blessings we have until now, the house and 7 cars that we have are because of Morgan's blessings," rapper and content creator Diana B stated.

Diana recounted that Morgan was one of the orphans being taken care of at the same orphanage where Bahati grew up.

He would capture Bahati’s heart after performing the latter’s dance moves with near perfection during a concert at the orphanage.