Media Personality and Flair By Betty CEO Betty Mutei Kyallo has revealed plans to join politics ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Appearing on Churchill show, Ms Kyallo disclosed that she is headed into the political world, after accomplishing a good number of things she had set her eyes on. She urged Kenyans to brace themselves for a Betty Kyallo leadership because she will be on the ballot box very soon.

Have you ever thought of joining politics? Asked Mwalimu Churchill.

Betty replied; “It is in my plan, I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve so far and there are a few things I need to do; package myself and think about what is it that I want to run for, but I will do it.

"I'm not yet sure what I want to do but I will do it. I don’t want to start just mentioning names here, which title or leadership position but I will do it because I have something to offer and I also have young people who want young people to represent them…I am very certain that if God wants me to do it, you will see me on a ballot on a town near you."

Media Personality Betty Kyallo and Mwalimu Churchill

TV Comeback

Asked on whether she will be making a comeback to the mainstream media in the near future, the former K24 news anchor said;

“For TV, I think I have done whatever I wanted to do on Mainstream, there is just one thing I want to do that before I go into politics, I have always wanted to have a talk show like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres who are my role models in terms of the industry I am in. I have always wanted to have a stage where I have my audience, beautiful stage…so am looking for people to sponsor me… I want to talk to real people”.

During the interview, the mother of one, also described her mother Julia Kyallo as her biggest cheerleader and her source of strength in everything she does.

Also Read: Betty Kyallo set to launch new business days after exiting K24

Media Personality Betty Kyallo

“My mum gives me a lot of strength because she really went through a lot to raises Us up. When you see Betty, Mercy, Gloria and my brother Brian, there is strength my mother had, because life was so tough when we were younger. Na kuna Mahali walikosana na my Dad so ikabaki she had the bigger burden of raising us up and it was not easy…but she did it" posed Betty Kyallo

Betty kicked off her journey in the media as a news anchor at the age of 23, while interning at KTN.