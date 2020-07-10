It’s another Friday and #UhondoMtaani brings you the action in the entertainment world even as we battle the Coronavirus pandemic. Before we jump straight into the business of the day, we want to remind you to follow all the set prevention guidelines by the Ministry of Health.

With that said, let’s get to the business of the day;

Betty Kyallo denies flying with Joho to Dubai

Betty Kyallo

On Thursday, Media Personality cum Flair by Betty CEO Betty Mutei Kyallo was forced to speak after she topped the trending chats, as Kenyans on Twitter claimed that she had accompanied Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to Dubai.

In a series of videos, she shared on her insta-stories, the mother of one said she was not in Dubai as many people were made to believe, and she was with her friend going out for some Nyama Choma.

Betty went on to say that she has a business to run and she cannot be wandering all over.

“Hey what’s up people, I hear I’m in Dubai. Guys I’m not in Dubai, I’m actually going to have some delicious nyama choma. And you know I have a business to run I can’t be gallivanting everywhere. We are going to have lunch guys so chill,” said Betty Kyallo.

In the photos shared by Joho and Junet, KOT spotted a lady’s handbag and in a few minutes’ pictures of Betty Kyallo previously carrying an almost similar handbag emerged and started circulating, with people claiming that she was aboard the private jet the two leaders are travelling in to Dubai.

There is no rest for the wicked – Lillian Muli

Media Personality Lillian Muli

Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli called out the person that took a picture of her car, with malicious intentions.

In a post seen by #UhondoMtaani, the mother of two said that there is no rest for wicked people like the person that took the picture, adding that he or she failed miserably.

In her post, Ms Muli said that she was passing her message to that particular individual, insisting that their ill-motive failed.

“Don't worry. There is no rest for the wicked. I am passing this message to you who took a photo of my car and tried to use it for your pathetic malicious gain. You failed miserably. Again I am repeating. There is no rest for the wicked!” wrote the Citizen TV news anchor.

Lillian Muli is one of the known media personalities who would not hesitate to call out anyone trying to mess with her.

Amina Mude makes U-turn on Breakup with hubby Ben Kitili

Ben Kitili and his wife Amina Mude. KTN’s Ben Kitili and Wife Amina Mude separate barely two years after wedding

Amina Mude wife to KTN news anchor Ben Kitili has made a u-turn on their alleged breakup, saying one moment of anger prompted her to write something stupid that was quickly blown out of proportion.

Ms Mude made it clear that she is still married to Kitili and its her duty to respect and protect her husband.

She further stated that she has learnt her lesson the hard way, reminiscing on Kitili's words when they got married that “marriage is not a bed of roses”.

“In life it's very important to own up to your shortcomings! ❤❤❤

Hey babe @benkitili I remember when we got married, you told me 'listen Mulky after all is said and done, marriage is not a bed of roses' I just smiled and thought ni zile advise zako mingi za life. But last week it was so clear that you were right, one moment of anger made me write something stupid and the bloggers blew it out of proportion. I have learnt my lessons the hard way. As a wife, it's my duty to respect and protect my Husband.

And so, I want to clear the air, Ben and I are married. He will always be the man I love and honour all the days of my life #learningfrommymistakes #forwardtogether,” shared Amina Mude.

Vanessa Mdee speaks on allegations of being beaten by boyfriend Rotimi

Rotimi with Vanessa Mdee

Atlanta-based Tanzanian Singer Vanessa Mdee refuted claims that she was assaulted by her Boyfriend Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi.

In a video seen by Uhondo, Ms Mdee disclosed that Rotimi has never laid hands on her and allegations that her boyfriend has a tendency of assaulting women are not true.

She further explained that the confusion around the assault subject was ignited by a post that was made by Rotimi’s ex-girlfriend who said she was beaten by her ex-boyfriend, who is not Rotimi.

“I will not be bullied on social media; I will not be that person Wanahabari wataandika kitu juu yangu alafu nitabaki kimya. Team yangu ya social media, imenijuza kuhusu comments kutokana na watu kusema kuwa Rotimi ananipiga, ati ni mtu ambaye anapiga wanawake.

Number one, that is so far from the truth, sio ukweli na ni kitu ambacho kinaweza kuharibu sifa heshima ya Mwanaume au Mwanamke, especially when it’s not true. So nataka ku-clarify kitu kabla sijaendelea, imetokana na post ambayo ameandika ex-wake Rotimi. Ex wake Rotimi alikuwa anamzungumzia Ex-wake mwingine sio Rotimi na ameweka Wazi kuwa sio Rotimi anayemzungumzia…” said Vee Money.

Billy Miya hosts last Breakfast show as MCA Tricky exits the station

Billy Miya and MCA Tricky

Media Personality Billy Miya hosted his last breakfast show on Radio Maisha dubbed #MaishaAsubuhi under the tag #BillynaTricky, as MCA Tricky exits the Standard Group owned station.

On Friday, Billy and MCA Tricky announced that they were hosting their last show together as a duo, with Tricky saying goodbye to his fans at Maisha after hosting the breakfast show since October 2018.

“My Last show on Radio Maisha Breakfast show! Unakumbuka nini hii miaka tumeteka anga? #MaishaConcertFriday #BillyNaTricky” shared Billy Miya.

MCA Tricky thanked Radio Maisha's management and fans for the support they have accorded him for the last two years.

“Thank you so much team @radiomaisha.ke for your 21 months wonderful experience!! Been Amazing , Farewell concert happening right now , stay tuned 💪💪😉😉 #maishaconcertfriday” wrote MCA Tricky.

Following the Exit of MCA Tricky, Radio Maisha Management has made changes in its programming, replacing the morning duo with Emmanuel Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy who will take over the show from Monday.

On the other hand, Billy Miya will be hosting the Evening Drive show alongside Mbaruk Mwalimu. The evening drive show was previously hosted by Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy.

Tanasha Donna blasts fans who gatecrashed her party

Furious Tanasha Donna blasts fans who gatecrashed her party and shared videos with bloggers

Singer Tanasha Donna Oketch has called out fans who gatecrashed her birthday party, just to take videos and share with bloggers.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one explained that she threw a small party for her friends and family as she marked her 25th birthday, when the fans showed up uninvited.

And while they hugged her and pretended to wish her a happy birthday, they also took pictures and videos which they shared with bloggers, claiming that not many people attended the birthday party.

“I threw something very intimate between friends and family just having Nyama and drinks I really wasn’t trying to go all in because I knew today I have another party that’s being thrown for me and I’m about to hit there right now. Anyway, long story short, some uninvited fools decide to show up, I’ve never met them in my life pretending they wanna take pictures with me and wishing me happy birthday but what are they doing behind my back? They are trying to film me having a good tie on my birthday with my people. Kwa sababu wanapenda udaku sana and then they send to bloggers. Where is this world going?” posed Tanasha.

Zari Hassan thanks Diamond as she flaunts her newly acquired Bentley

Zari Hassan new Bentley

South Africa-based Ugandan Business Woman Zari Hassan has added another ride into her parking lot and she thanked her baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz for making the purchase possible.

Mama Tee shared photos of her new Bentley via her insta-stories and Snapchat and later on put up a short video while cruising in the expensive car with her family.

“Asante Baba Tee (Tiffah0 for the Top Up,” wrote Zari.

In South Africa alone, Zari the Boss Lady’s parking lot constitutes of a Black Mercedes Benz E250, An Audi Q, Range Rover Evoque and her latest purchase Bentley.

In Uganda the mother of five owns the following cars; Mercedes Benz Convertible, a Chrysler and a Hummer.