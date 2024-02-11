Carol Sonnie reacts after fans reminded her of Mulamwah & birth of his baby with Ruth K

Mulawah and Ruth K announced the birth of their bouncing baby boy named Oyando Jnr on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

A section of fans took the celebrations a step further and reached out to Carol Sonnie to share the good news, prompting her to respond.

As comments flooded her Social Media accounts, the mother of one opted to give a curt response in which she revealed that she does not care.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Do I look like I care?" Sonnie posted in response to fans who reached out on social media with the news.

The response saw a section of fans weigh in that at a time of celebrations such as the birth of a newborn, silence would have been better.

"Silence could have proved well that fact of 'I don't care'" noted one netizen.

Mulamwah and Carol Sonnie parted ways shortly after the birth of baby Keilah, with their relationship drama taking a legal turn after the comedian served her with two legal letters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Mulwah got into a relationship with Ruth K who he initially introduced as bestie with a pregnancy the led to the birth of baby Oyando Junior.

Mulawah gushes over Ruth K in heartwarming message

Taking to social media in a touching post, the comedian noted that he feels restored and thanked Ruth K for blessing him with a son who he referred to as “an amazing gift”.

"GOD IS GREAT , finally our boy is here ,the heir is here , the KING is here - @oyando_jnr aka kalamwah . welcome to the world my son, it’s the best feeling in the world to finally see and hold you. Can’t wait for us to grow & make memories together .

ADVERTISEMENT

"Asante sana @atruthk for this amazing cute & amazing gift , thanks for standing by my side always , I feel whole again , I feel restored . I am happy , families are now happy the whole world is happy , ♥️♥️ . wishing you a long and healthy life my boy & all the best the world has to offer . Baraka tele," Mulawah wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya