Mulamwah escalates legal dispute with baby mama over co-parenting

The notice, shared by Mulamwah on his social media, accuses Sonnie of defaming him on the internet.

In the legal notice, Mulamwah's lawyer alleges that Sonnie has continuously portrayed him as a 'deadbeat dad' and has made defamatory statements about him on her YouTube channel.

The notice specifically references a video titled "ASK ME ANYTHING RESPONSE...UWEH," where Sonnie implied that Mulamwah has neglected his parental responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caroline Sonie Muthoni speaks out on Mulamwah's allegations Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, the notice claims that Sonnie admitted to removing Mulamwah's name from their child's birth certificate and renaming the child without Mulamwah's consent. These actions, according to Mulamwah's lawyer, constitute defamation and child abuse.

Mulamwah demands that Sonnie publicly retract the defamatory statements, offer a public apology, and delete all images and videos of their child from her YouTube channel.

"It is our client's position that you are intent on building an online career on the back of humiliating our client and the minor.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You are so keen on commercializing the break up that you will stop at nothing to dehumanise our client and the minor," read the demand letter in part.

Additionally, he requests an explanation for the alteration of their child's name without his consent.

Comedian Mulamwah's house under construction Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah gave Sonnie ten days to comply with the demands outlined in the legal notice. Failure to do so, the notice warns, will result in the initiation of court action for defamation and child abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT