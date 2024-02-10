Comedian Mulamwah and his girlfriend, Ruth K have announced the birth of their son named Oyando Jnr.
Mulamwah & Ruth K welcome their son Oyando Jnr to the world [Photos]
Congratulations to the newest mum and dad in town
Taking to social media in a touching post, the comedian noted that he feels restored and thanked Ruth K for blessing him with a son who he referred to as “an amazing gift”.
"GOD IS GREAT , finally our boy is here ,the heir is here , the KING is here - @oyando_jnr aka kalamwah . welcome to the world my son, it’s the best feeling in the world to finally see and hold you. Can’t wait for us to grow & make memories together .
"Asante sana @atruthk for this amazing cute & amazing gift , thanks for standing by my side always , I feel whole again , I feel restored . I am happy , families are now happy the whole world is happy , ♥️♥️ . wishing you a long and healthy life my boy & all the best the world has to offer . Baraka tele," Mulawah wrote.
The comedian also took a moment to appreciate his partner writing:
“From the moment I first held you in my arms I just knew you were the missing puzzle in my life🙈🥰 your tiny fingers wrapped around mine, your breath😘and the way you look up at me with your innocent eyes😊 can’t wait to make more memories with you and watch you grow into an incredible person♥️♥️you are loved so much baby kalamwa 🙈♥️proud to be mama @oyando_jnr . thanks daddy @mulamwah for always being the best for us ♥️♥️ we love you .”
The pair shared photos showing them holding the baby with their followers on social media congratulating them as sampled in the comments below.
liz_j.a.ckson: Congratulations bestie 🎊🎊🎊🎊
sheilah_nashy_01: ❤️ congratulations 👏👏
milly_njesh_: Welcome to the world kalamwa😍
startimeskenya: Congratulations and all the best in this new journey. 🎊
jenny_thesugarbaby: Congratulations 🎊 to you both.
mrembolily: Hongera sana Ruth & your hubby Mulamwah on the arrival of your baby boy, we thank God for a safe delivery. May more blessings & happiness be upon your family.🎉
