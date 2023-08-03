'Sinzia' to 'Salari' - 10 tracks that made Nameless a Kenyan music legend

With a career spanning over two decades, Nameless has become an iconic figure in Kenyan music, inspiring generations with his exeptional talent.

Nameless burst into the music scene in 1999, quickly capturing the hearts of Kenyan music enthusiasts with his debut single, 'Mega Rider.'

The song's massive success marked the beginning of an illustrious journey for the young artist, who went on to release hit after hit, solidifying his position as a household name in East Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

His unique blend of Afro-pop and R&B, vibes has been a winning formula, consistently attracting a diverse fan base in the country and beyond.

Songs like 'Nasinzia Nikikuwaza' and 'Salari' struck a chord with listeners, making Nameless a musical sensation in the region.

In this article, we look at Nameless 10 songs that solidified his place in the Kenyan urban music industry.

1. Mega Rider - 1999

This was the song that catapulted Nameless into the limelight. He later recorded the track with producer Tedd Josiah, and it went on to top the charts for weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Boomba Train ft E-Sir - 2001

A collaboration with the late E-Sir, this song, 'Boomba Train,' became an instant club favorite and saw the two singers touring the country.

3. Ninanoki ft Amani - 2002

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in 2002, the song had a great beat that made it a club banger, putting pressure on competing artists to produce better hits.

4. Deadly - 2003

A major hit to date, 'Deadly,' released in 2003, was a banger because of its beat that speakers could not withstand. The song also did well during live performances, with crowds singing along to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Juju ft Mr Lenny - 2003

The video was exceptional, although the quality was not top-notch then. Featuring Mr. Lenny, Nameless sang about how he was madly in love with a girl who seemed to have used black magic on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Maisha ft E-Sir - 2003

Another collaboration with E-Sir, 'Maisha' was a great duet between the two singers, showcasing E-Sir's excellent lyrical skills.

7. Furahi Day ft Nonini - 2005

ADVERTISEMENT

This party anthem became controversial due to the explicit lyrics used by Nameless. The song is still popular among partygoers on Fridays.

8. Sinzia - 2007

'Sinzia' is arguably one of the best romantic songs in the Kenyan music industry. The five-minute-long song became a favourite among couples and even earned Nameless awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Salari - 2008

Released after the 2007-2008 post-election violence, 'Salari' aimed to unify a torn country, urging people to put their differences aside and focus on rebuilding the nation.

10. Coming home - 2010

ADVERTISEMENT

Another hit equivalent to Eric Wainaina's 'Daima Mkenya,' the song 'Coming Home' celebrated Kenyan heroes who were flying the country's flag high in international competitions.

List of awards won by Nameless

ADVERTISEMENT