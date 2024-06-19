The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
12-member committee organising Fred Omondi's send off & confirmed burial date

Amos Robi

The memorial service for Fred Omondi will take place at the CITAM Church on Valley Road in Nairobi on Thursday, 27th June 2024, starting at 11:00 a.m.

  • Fred Omondi's remains to be airlifted to Kisumu on Friday, 28th June 2024, and burial service to take place in Sega, Siaya County on Saturday, 29th June 2024
  • Memorial service for Fred Omondi to be held at CITAM Church in Nairobi on Thursday, 27th June 2024
  • Committee members working to ensure a dignified and heartfelt farewell for Fred Omondi

As the comedy world mourns the loss of entertainer, Fredrick Odhiambo Omondi, fondly known as Fred Omondi, the entertainment community is coming together to ensure he receives a fitting farewell.

Fred Omondi, whose infectious humor and charismatic personality touched many lives, will be honoured through a series of events designed to celebrate his legacy and support his family during this difficult time.

The memorial service for Fred Omondi will take place at the CITAM Church on Valley Road in Nairobi on Thursday, 27th June 2024, starting at 11:00 am.

This service will provide an opportunity for family, friends, and fans to pay their respects and reflect on the joy Fred brought to so many.

"We want to give Fred a send-off that befits the tremendous impact he had on all of us," stated Ken Waudo, Chair of Fred Omondi’s Funeral Committee.

To support the funeral arrangements, contributions are being collected from the public.

In addition, a fundraiser show titled "Fred Omondi: The Last Laugh" will be held at the Carnivore Restaurant, Simba Salon, on Friday, 21st June 2024, from 6:00 pm.

The event will feature performances by Fred’s fellow entertainers and serve as a tribute to his life and career.

The public is encouraged to attend in large numbers to show their support.

In Kisumu, Da Place, where Fred Omondi last performed, will host "The Last Dance for Fred Omondi" on Saturday, 29th June 2024, in the evening.

This event will be a celebration of Fred’s vibrant spirit and his contribution to the entertainment industry.

Fred’s remains will be airlifted to Kisumu on Friday, 28th June 2024, courtesy of KUPA organisation, before travelling by road to Sega in Siaya County.

The Burial Service and Ceremony will take place on Saturday, 29th June 2024, at his home in Sega, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Committee members, including notable personalities such as Dan Churchill Ndambuki, Phelix Odiwuor Jalang'o, Boniface Waweru, Terrence Creative, Milly Chebby, Y Y, Grace Mwelu, Dr. Ofweneke, John Onyango, Peter Kiarie, Tonnin Owen Ochieng, and Dedan Chege, are working tirelessly to ensure that Fred Omondi’s final farewell is a dignified and heartfelt occasion.

