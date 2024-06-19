12-member committee organising Fred Omondi's send off & confirmed burial date

As the comedy world mourns the loss of entertainer, Fredrick Odhiambo Omondi, fondly known as Fred Omondi, the entertainment community is coming together to ensure he receives a fitting farewell.

Fred Omondi, whose infectious humor and charismatic personality touched many lives, will be honoured through a series of events designed to celebrate his legacy and support his family during this difficult time.

Memorial service

The memorial service for Fred Omondi will take place at the CITAM Church on Valley Road in Nairobi on Thursday, 27th June 2024, starting at 11:00 am.

This service will provide an opportunity for family, friends, and fans to pay their respects and reflect on the joy Fred brought to so many.

"We want to give Fred a send-off that befits the tremendous impact he had on all of us," stated Ken Waudo, Chair of Fred Omondi’s Funeral Committee.

Pulse Live Kenya

Contributions and fundraiser

To support the funeral arrangements, contributions are being collected from the public.

In addition, a fundraiser show titled "Fred Omondi: The Last Laugh" will be held at the Carnivore Restaurant, Simba Salon, on Friday, 21st June 2024, from 6:00 pm.

The event will feature performances by Fred’s fellow entertainers and serve as a tribute to his life and career.

The public is encouraged to attend in large numbers to show their support.

Kisumu tribute and final journey

In Kisumu, Da Place, where Fred Omondi last performed, will host "The Last Dance for Fred Omondi" on Saturday, 29th June 2024, in the evening.

This event will be a celebration of Fred’s vibrant spirit and his contribution to the entertainment industry.

The late comedian Fred Omondi

Fred’s remains will be airlifted to Kisumu on Friday, 28th June 2024, courtesy of KUPA organisation, before travelling by road to Sega in Siaya County.

The Burial Service and Ceremony will take place on Saturday, 29th June 2024, at his home in Sega, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Final goodbye