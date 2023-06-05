Ciku Muiruri calls for help following the kidnap of her daughter

In a lengthy post, Ciku began by requesting her fans to pray for her daughter. She then revealed that her daughter, along with her friend, was abducted at 2 am on Sunday by a taxi driver.

"I'm going to do everything in my power to get her home safely but I know that we cannot even tie our shoes without God's grace," Ciku wrote.

She continued in her post, expressing her anguish that she does not know what the kidnappers are doing to her daughter or if she will ever see her again. She emphasized that only God can help her in this devastating situation.

"We know that prayers can move mountains. Stop wars. Please pray for my daughter Erica Njeri and her friend Shanice Agose as part of your intentions," Ciku wrote.

Ciku added in her post that the people who took her daughter and her friend away should be prayed for, that they don't lose their souls.

Ciku expressed her belief that her daughter will return home safe and sound, as she fervently pleaded with God to protect her daughter from any harm.

Social media reactions

Kosh Veronia Prayers for Erica and Shanice, God remember your children and keep them safe. Bring them home safe and sound. Pole Shiku.

Lucy Muthoni Sorry mum may your daughter n her friend be found safe n sound, Lord kindly remember any goodness Ciku has done and protect the kids for her sake, we pray for your protection over their lives dear Lord amen.

Catherine Mumbua Nitta Amen. Praying with you for Erica and Shanice. May they be found safe and in Jesus name. St. Antony protect and bring them back Safely to their families.

Mwiyhakki Kamau Lord, you are a miracle working God. We trust in return of Erica and Shanice home safely.

Monicah Kabiru Sorry Ciku. May God protect your girl and her friend.