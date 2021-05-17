RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

A kiss to women who took loans for men who later dumped them- Akothee as she Insists Men should Pay Bills

Dennis Milimo

I am the stupid one when I get to fall in love, Lakini Loan Hapa- Akothee

Self-proclaimed President of single Mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee is out showing solidarity to women who took loans for their Men and later got dumped by the same men.

In a series of posts, the singer has been reminding ladies that Men are supposed to be the ones paying Bills in relationships and they should not accept to switch roles.

“Blowing A kiss to women who took loans for men who later dumped them and left them to start from the scratch. Don't worry ,you built someone 💪. you have contributed to the society, Now, collect yourself and build yourself . You can always start again and again 💪, now take charge of your life .🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” said Akothee in part.

Never Taken a loan for a Man

The Akothee Safaris CEO further stated that despite being in a number of relationships, she has never gotten to a point of taking a bank loan for her man. Adding that her advice is not aimed at married women.

“Don't take my advice seriously, I have never taken a loan for a man ,and I don't see myself doing it . 🤣🤣🤣 I am the stupid one when I get to fall in love . Lakini Loan , hata uniguze kisigino ,sichukui ngo! ,unless we are married or something close to that . These sons of Pharaoh , JOKA hit and run , JOKA babe do me a favor ,you can take a loan for him to go treat your co_ wife 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣in naivasha 🤔🤦💃💃 Wee Dunia isisimame manake sishuki 💃💃💃💃💃. Take this to the bank as a collateral. Haloo I am not talking to married women . Marriage is different. I am talking to JOKA HOPE SKIP AND 🦘 KANGAROO” added Akothee.

Adding that; “I have said what I have said. Men should pay bills KAL POLIS 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Let try catch my KISUMU flight will get back to those catching feelings .just catch what's to your capacity. @akotheesafaris

