Mr International - Khaligraph Jones announces shows in Australia [Details]

The OG is travelling to Australia for a show slated for the end of the month in two cities, Perth and Sydney.

“Whats good Australia, OG is coming through, January Friday 27th Perth and Sunday 29th Sydney,” Khaligraph said on his social media pages.

Khaligraph performed at a show in Free Town, Sierre Leone where he entertained hip-hop lovers with his great freestyle over instrumentals and some of his major hits.

The OG is travelling for international shows days after releasing the ‘Avengers Cypher’ where he features rising rapper Katapilla, which is currently among the hip-hop songs doing well on YouTube.

The year has begun on a high for Khaligraph Jones whose 2022 was also great, besides releasing singles and collabos, the OG also graced tens of shows.

Among the jams, the OG released include ‘Kamwenyeso’ featuring Mejja, ‘Maombi ya Mama’ featuring Adasa and ‘Sifu Bwana’ where he featured Nyashinski.

Khaligraph also dropped his sixth album 'Invisible currency' in March 2022.

Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

The OG was also among the artists who also aired their voices in the August 9 general elections. Through a freestyle rap Khaligraph called for peace as well as the protection of Raila Odinga who was in the presidential race although he did not clinch it.