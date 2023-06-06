The sports category has moved to a new website.

Abel Mutua shows off amazing body transformation after 12-week challenge [Photos]

Amos Robi

Mkurugenzi openly admitted to the difficulties he faced during the challenge, revealing that he came close to giving up

Popular filmmaker Abel Mutua has taken to Instagram to proudly showcase the remarkable results of his 12-week weight loss challenge.

The film director also known as 'Mkurugenzi,' revealed that a humorous incident involving a friend's son not recognizing him was the turning point that motivated him to embark on his fitness journey.

Mutua shared the amusing encounter, saying, "Wueh!!! Wadau I knew things were thick when I met a friend of mine with her little son. Then she asked her son if he knew who I was, and without hesitation, the boy shouted Gavana Waititu! 🤣🤣🤣. That's when I knew I had to do something."

Expressing his gratitude, Mutua credited three individuals who played pivotal roles in his weight loss journey.

READ: Abel Mutua leaves daughter in disbelief with new family revelation

First and foremost, he thanked his wife, Judy Nyawira, for being an exceptional gym partner. He humorously said had it not been for his wife, he would have dropped out in the third week.

"Thanks love @judynyawira for being the best gym partner. Kama si Wewe ningewachia week 3," he noted.

Mutua also acknowledged his personal trainer, Muiruri Karanja for pushing him to his limits and providing invaluable guidance.

Lastly, Mutua expressed his appreciation for Njeri Wa Gitau, who provided him with meal plans and shakes that greatly contributed to his success. Although he jokingly mentioned the challenge of resisting the urge to indulge in late-night snacking, Mutua was grateful for Gitau's support and credited her for playing a significant role in his transformation.

"Your meal plans and the shakes you hooked me up with totally came through. Shida tu ni mi huamka usiku kuzilamba. Barikiwa sana manze," he concluded.

Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira
Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira Pulse Live Kenya

The 12-week challenge has resulted in a remarkable change in Mutua's physique, showcasing his dedication and hard work.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
