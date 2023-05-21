Abel Mutua & Phillip Karanja's movie 'Click Click Bang' wins 2 awards in Nigeria

The award ceremony was held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, May 20, but Abel and Phil could not make it to attend.

Their film, Click Click Bang won the Best Movie, East Africa and Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series) categories.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a heartfelt post, he expressed his profound elation and conveyed sincere appreciation to the dedicated fanbase whose unwavering support propelled the film's success.

Mutua also extended his gratitude to their fans, exceptional cast and crew, highlighting their invaluable contributions to creating a cinematic masterpiece.

“Yooooo!!!! We can’t keep calm. We Scooped 2 out of the 3 nominations at the #AMVCA2023. Extremely elated guys. Just the other day when we asked you whether we should venture into movies and you guys threatened us if we didn’t.

“See God!! Barikiweni sana Guys. You push us to be great. To the entire Cast and Crew. Only God can put together such a formidable team,” he said in a post.

Philip Karanja is the director of the movie which is based on the life of Abel’s childhood friend who was a promising footballer but got involved in crime.

The promising footballer who grew up in Komarock Estate - Nairobi, started a life of crime after a career in sports proved to be a hard nut to crack, despite having had little experience and training abroad.