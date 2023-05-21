The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abel Mutua & Phillip Karanja's movie 'Click Click Bang' wins 2 awards in Nigeria

Denis Mwangi

Abel Mutua & Philip Karanja's movie Click Click Bang wins big at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in Nigeria

Abel Mutua & Philip Karanja at the Kalasha Awards in December 2022
Abel Mutua & Philip Karanja at the Kalasha Awards in December 2022

Filmmakers Abel Mutua and Philip Karanja expressed excitement after their movie won two awards out of three at the 9th Edition of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA 2023).

The award ceremony was held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, May 20, but Abel and Phil could not make it to attend.

Their film, Click Click Bang won the Best Movie, East Africa and Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series) categories.

Some of the team members behind the Click Click Bang movie
Some of the team members behind the Click Click Bang movie Pulse Live Kenya
In a heartfelt post, he expressed his profound elation and conveyed sincere appreciation to the dedicated fanbase whose unwavering support propelled the film's success.

Mutua also extended his gratitude to their fans, exceptional cast and crew, highlighting their invaluable contributions to creating a cinematic masterpiece.

Yooooo!!!! We can’t keep calm. We Scooped 2 out of the 3 nominations at the #AMVCA2023. Extremely elated guys. Just the other day when we asked you whether we should venture into movies and you guys threatened us if we didn’t.

See God!! Barikiweni sana Guys. You push us to be great. To the entire Cast and Crew. Only God can put together such a formidable team,” he said in a post.

Philip Karanja is the director of the movie which is based on the life of Abel’s childhood friend who was a promising footballer but got involved in crime.

Basil Mungai who plays the role of Kev in the movie Click Click Bang
Basil Mungai who plays the role of Kev in the movie Click Click Bang Pulse Live Kenya

The promising footballer who grew up in Komarock Estate - Nairobi, started a life of crime after a career in sports proved to be a hard nut to crack, despite having had little experience and training abroad.

READ: Abel Mutua reveals millions 'Click Click Bang' movie racked in within 2 days

Another Kenyan show, Njoro wa Uba was also named Best Original Comedy Series in Africa.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
