Abel Mutua acquires multi-million luxury SUV after dumping his Mercedes Benz [Photos]

The multi-talented entertainer, known for creative works on TV and digital platforms, celebrated this new toy with his friends Timothy Kimani alias Njugush and Eddie Butita.

While picking his new car, Mutua claimed that his new ride was much better than Njugush's Toyota Prado.

"Timothy Kimani Ndegwa do not talk to me. In case to need to say something write an email and we will respond in three to five business days. Kimani it is over for you," Abel teased.

Abel Mutua shows off new Land Rover Discovery Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier, Mutua took to social media to announce that he was disposing of his Benz and posted a heartfelt message accompanied by a video of the beloved car being loaded onto a truck.

In the caption, he expressed gratitude for the unforgettable memories and experiences he had with the vehicle throughout the years.

He had nicknamed the vehicle Miss GT (God's Time).

“And after five beautiful years, it’s time to say goodbye. This one was truly one of the best we’ve ever had. It really does feel some type of way but, you know, Change is inevitable.

“I pray Miss GT finds a beautiful home coz she damn well deserves it. Haya… Mlisema stage ya Kiambu ilihama pale Park Road ama nirisk tu?” Abel captioned.

In a past interview, Mkurugenzi, as he is popularly known, said he planned to gift the car to his daughter when she joins the university, his move to dispose of suggests that he changed his mind.

Mutua's Mercedes Benz E250 has been a symbol of his success and hard work in the entertainment industry.

Over the years, he has established himself as one of Kenya's most beloved actors and has gained a considerable following both on and off-screen.

Other than being his favourite car, the Mercedes Benz E250 has also been used to transport VIPs and visiting dignitaries.

As a prominent figure in the Kenyan entertainment scene, Mutua's actions often generate buzz and speculation among fans and industry insiders alike.

Reactions from fans

Khalifkairo Kujia Porsche sasa ama Audi.

2mbili It was nice hosting the ride on #CelebRide 🙌

Joewmuchiri Mercedes Benz. The Best or Nothing 🔥🔥

Charleswahinya_ Small small banters from Hezekiah Njuguna zimefanya ubadilishe?😂

Ceo_bruce Hawa ni watu wa loan ama

Ian__9041 - That's a damn fine unit right there. In pretine shape, you are great at maintenence. With your sort of profile you should consider buying, using and selling cars. The mkurugenzi feel and touch

salimo_the_brand Hellloo GT2, we can't wait to have you soon 🙌❤️❤️❤️...

Dancase084 This is not my first nor second neither the third time seeing people write this emotional feelings about there cars. And it promises me of every dream is valid. You can own one and one day you be the author another to bid it good bye too.

Mercy.raya Aah. Basi ni wewe nimeona apo stage basi. Panguza vumbi trao. Hatusimamangi stage ivo. 😂

Amulaka @blessednjugush aliambia @abelmutua asinunue gari inatembelea chini kama nyoka.. I can’t wait to see the replacement