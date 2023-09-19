17 beautiful photos of Kate & Phil when everything was still rosy & flowery

The news came as a shock to fans who had followed their journey as a couple for several years.

As we navigate through this difficult moment, let's take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about the beautiful moments that defined their love story.

The magical proposal

One of the most heartwarming moments in their relationship was Director Phil's romantic proposal in 2017.

Phillip Karanja proposed to Kate Actress in 2017 Pulse Live Kenya

Their proposal was nothing short of a fairy tale. The couple looked absolutely radiant as they embraced each other.

Wedding of the year

Kate Actress and Director Phil's wedding was the talk of the town. Their glamorous ceremony at Windsor was attended by the who's who of the Kenyan entertainment industry, making it a day to remember.

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress and got married in 2017 at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club Pulse Live Kenya

Adventurous getaways

The couple frequently shared snapshots of their vacations, proving that they knew how to have fun together.

From beachside escapes to exploring new cities, their adventures were nothing short of captivating.

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress during a past vacation Pulse Live Kenya

Supportive partners

Kate Actress and Director Phil were not only lovers but also each other's biggest supporters.

They often cheered on one another's career achievements, showcasing a strong bond beyond romance.

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress moments Pulse Live Kenya

Family moments

The pair cherished their roles as parents and often posted heartwarming family photos with their adorable children, proving that family always came first.

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress family moments Pulse Live Kenya

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress family moments Pulse Live Kenya

Red carpet glamour

Kate Actress and Director Phil graced numerous red carpets, showing off their impeccable style and fashion sense. They always looked like a match made in heaven.

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress red carpet moments Pulse Live Kenya

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress red carpet moments Pulse Live Kenya

Silly moments

Even in the midst of their busy schedules, the couple found time for silly moments and playful antics, demonstrating their deep connection and shared sense of humour.

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress moments Pulse Live Kenya

Capturing memories

Perhaps the most enduring part of their love story was their knack for capturing precious moments.

Before they deleted each other’s photos on Instagram, their accounts were a treasure trove of memories that fans will undoubtedly revisit with nostalgia.

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress moments Pulse Live Kenya

While Kate Actress and Director Phil may have decided to go their separate ways, these beautiful photos serve as a testament to the love and joy they once shared.