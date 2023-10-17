The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mkurugenzi blasts media outlet over 'Click Click Bang' revenue after Netflix deal

Amos Robi

Mutua has previously provided insights into the financial aspects of 'Click Click Bang' which did well compared to other movies he was involved in the past

Film-maker Abel Mutua
Film-maker Abel Mutua

Award-winning filmmaker Abel 'Mkurugenzi' Mutua is an angry man despite his movie, 'Click Click Bang,' being re-aired on Netflix.

Mkurugenzi is particularly upset with a local media house that claimed Netflix's decision to broadcast the film would result in a revenue of Sh8.8 million for him and his business partner, Phil Director.

Expressing his discontent, Mutua called out the media outlet for publishing inaccurate figures without verifying the information with him first. He demanded a retraction of the misleading article.

"Where did you get these figures from? Who has even talked to you about anything? Style up manze. You of all people should know better. Take down this nonsense, please," an angry Mkuru said.

Although some netizens found humour in the situation, implying that Mutua's reported earnings could be an enticing prospect for the Kenya Revenue Authority, the filmmaker emphasised the need for accurate reporting.

Click Click Bang
Click Click Bang

Mutua has previously revealed provided insights into the financial aspects of 'Click Click Bang.'

He disclosed that when the movie premiered in 2020, it generated Sh9 million in revenue. After accounting for the Sh7 million spent on production and distribution expenses, Abel and Phil made a profit of Sh2 million.

Abel also shared that over 2,500 Kenyans had purchased tickets for Sh1,000 each to watch the film on July 15, 16, and 17.

The film 'Click Click Bang' garnered more success when it won two out of three awards at the 9th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA 2023).

It received accolades in the categories of Best Movie, East Africa, and Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series).

Basil Mungai who plays the role of Kev in the movie Click Click Bang
Basil Mungai who plays the role of Kev in the movie Click Click Bang

Directed by Philip Karanja, the movie revolves around the life of Abel's childhood friend, who transitioned from being a promising footballer to a life of crime after his sports career proved to be challenging.

The film also features a talented ensemble of actors, including Jacky Vike, Dennis Mugo (OJ), Basil Mungai, Nyakundi Isaboke, Shigwan Shiku, Idah Alisha, and Amina Hussein.

Some of the team members behind the Click Click Bang movie
Some of the team members behind the Click Click Bang movie

Notably, Abel Mutua's previous film, 'A Grand Little Lie,' achieved considerable success by grossing over Sh4 million within the first four days, driven by the innovative approach of selling watch links directly to consumers, making it possible for content creators to reach their audience directly.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
