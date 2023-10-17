Mkurugenzi blasts media outlet over 'Click Click Bang' revenue after Netflix deal

Mkurugenzi is particularly upset with a local media house that claimed Netflix's decision to broadcast the film would result in a revenue of Sh8.8 million for him and his business partner, Phil Director.

Expressing his discontent, Mutua called out the media outlet for publishing inaccurate figures without verifying the information with him first. He demanded a retraction of the misleading article.

"Where did you get these figures from? Who has even talked to you about anything? Style up manze. You of all people should know better. Take down this nonsense, please," an angry Mkuru said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens reactions to Abel Mutua's response

Although some netizens found humour in the situation, implying that Mutua's reported earnings could be an enticing prospect for the Kenya Revenue Authority, the filmmaker emphasised the need for accurate reporting.

Click Click Bang Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua shares Click Click Bang revenue figures

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutua has previously revealed provided insights into the financial aspects of 'Click Click Bang.'

He disclosed that when the movie premiered in 2020, it generated Sh9 million in revenue. After accounting for the Sh7 million spent on production and distribution expenses, Abel and Phil made a profit of Sh2 million.

Abel also shared that over 2,500 Kenyans had purchased tickets for Sh1,000 each to watch the film on July 15, 16, and 17.

The film 'Click Click Bang' garnered more success when it won two out of three awards at the 9th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA 2023).

It received accolades in the categories of Best Movie, East Africa, and Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series).

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

What is 'Click Click Bang' about ?

Directed by Philip Karanja, the movie revolves around the life of Abel's childhood friend, who transitioned from being a promising footballer to a life of crime after his sports career proved to be challenging.

The film also features a talented ensemble of actors, including Jacky Vike, Dennis Mugo (OJ), Basil Mungai, Nyakundi Isaboke, Shigwan Shiku, Idah Alisha, and Amina Hussein.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya