Omosh explains viral drunk video

He admitted that he had come from a party but defended that it was an old video and Kenyans were judging him unfairly.

"Some of those videos are old and are just being used to escalate the issue. It is good for people to ask randomly from my neighbours. For example, that video I was coming from bash and random people recorded me," he responded.

"I would like for people to come to the ground and maybe even speak to my neighbours or even my family around," he added.

He also said that claims that he was back to his old drinking habits were misleading.

Speaking about the backlash which followed after appearing on TV asking for help again, Omosh said that people misinterpreted the interview.

Why celebrities are drowning in alcohol

In Kenya, drinking is largely accepted as a social activity, a way to cope with stress, even a potential remedy for insomnia or anxiety.

Celebrities are exposed to the entertainment lifestyle which provides a very potent environment for drinking.

Some celebs who have struggled with alcohol addiction include Njoro of Churchill Show, KICC CEO Nana Gecaga, Jacquey Nyaminde aka Wilbroda and Jimwat.

Njoro

Njoro pointed out that towards the end of 2019, life was very hard for him, and he only found solace in drinking and entertaining thoughts of taking his own life. However, Kenyans of goodwill came out in numbers to support him.

Nana Gecaga

President Uhuru's niece, admitted in past interviews that she was once an alcoholic.

The KICC managing director said she would down an entire crate of beer and a bottle of hard liquor a day.

Wilbroda