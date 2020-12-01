Atlanta based Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee has made a comeback in the music industry after featuring in her Husband Rotimi’s new music video dubbed “Love Somebody” as the main vixen.

In well written post, Mdee said that she decided to take the lead role in the video, in the quest to celebrate and appreciate her man who turned a year older on November 31.

Ms Mdee’s comeback in Music comes months after she announced that she had decided to shelve her music career for good over whats she termed as "the music industry being demonic".

Vanessa Mdeee and her hubby Rotimi

Happy Birthday Rotimi

At that particular time, Vee Money stated that she was on a mission to rediscover herself and be an advocate for honesty, beauty and what facing your demons can do for you.

In her Birthday, message to Rotimi Vanessa disclosed that they have spent most of their Lock down together, getting to learn and understand each other better.

“...My baby your heart is huge and in true Ro style on your birthday you continue to give, honored to be your eve in life and in this visual masterpiece.

…In our case we’ve spent every single day together and to say we’ve grown is an understatement. We have been pruned, plucked, groomed, cultivated, restored ... it’s been a beautiful experience and personally this is our new normal and everyday in isolation with you sounds about perfect.

Now I say this to say with every dark cloud ( COVID ) there’s a silver lining. We were sitting around having breakfast and we caught lightning in a bottle with #LoveSomebody there’s no other way to explain it. The inception of it was divine. GOD IS LOVE. LOVE IS GOD! This song represents that exactly and the world needs it desperately now.

Happy birthday my King 👑 @rotimi” shared Vanessa Mdee.

Relationship with Rotimi

Vanessa and Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series were first spotted together back in October 2019 while on a Baecation in Miami, before going public with their relationship.

Love Somebody Video