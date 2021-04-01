Actress cum YouTuber Tabitha Gatwiri popularly known as Gatwiri has added her name on the growing list of Kenyans who have been awarded the Prestigious YouTube Award dubbed Silver Button or Plaque.

The YouTuber shared the good news with her over 87K followers upon receiving the Plaque from the YouTube management for surpassing the 100K subscribers mark.

“Woman crush Wednesday. I did it💃💃

Grateful to all of you for the great support ❤ I wouldn't be sitting here if you didn't give me your time and support. Be blessed and may God see you/us through this tough time. We fight another day🇰🇪 we get better at it each day.#silverbutton #100ksubs #wcw” shared Gatwiri.

YouTuber Tabitha Gatwiri wins the Prestigious YouTube Award Silver Plaque

Gatwiri’s YouTube Channel that was officially opened on October June 13, 2018 has so far garnered over 10 million views with 115K subscribers and counting.

Comedian Henry Desagu who recently clocked 500K subscribers mark, congratulated Ms Gatwiri for the new milestone.

“Help me Congratulate our Meru Girl @iam_gatwiri as she received her Silver Button Award from Youtube for Passing over 100k Subscribers on Youtube. You are really talented and a hardworker God Bless you as you now Target 1M subscribers. Fika youtube and Subscribe to Gatwiri Youtube Channel Link on her bio” wrote Desagu.

She replied “Thank you sana. Ingekua si wewe I wouldn't have started this channel. Thank you for uplifting us and always supporting us. Bless you🙏”

Just the other day, Singer and Producer Kelechi Africana also received his Silver Plaque. A thankful Kelechi expressed gratitude towards his fans for always jamming to his music.

"Thanks a lot fam for the 100k subscribers” shared Kelechi Africana.

Kenyan boy band H_art the Band, Kate Actress, Blessed Tugi also received the Sliver Plaque after their channels surpassed the 100K subscribers mark. Others with the Silver Plaque include; Abel Mutua, Dr. King’ori, Milly Chebby, Nadia Mukami, Nyashinski, Desagu, Njugush, Masauti, Mwalimu Rachael, Sammie Kioko, Tom Daktari, Ethic just but to mention a few.

