Nameless teams up with Wahu in their first ever Collabo & fans can’t keep calm (Video)

Legendary singer David Mathenge aka Nameless has teamed up with his wife Wahu Kagwi for their first ever Collabo dubbed #Te-Amo and its straight fire.

On Wednesday, the power couple dropped their much anticipated collaboration after years in the music Industry; an act that has excited a huge section of their fans. The song was written by Brandon Israel, produced by Cedo and its video directed by Enos Olik.

Taking to his Instagram Nameless wrote; “Wacha tujibambe bana ... It's about time we do some music together with this my person... Ama nanna gani watu wangu.... Thank you for the love you are showing us on youtube on our first single together🙏🏿💯.. Keep watching, keep dancing sharing ...keep safe to😊...#TeAmo #NamelessNaWahu”

“🎶Alehandro....unanichanganya... Alehandro....kunavileunanivutia.. Gnite from my Alejandro and I 😁😁😁

Watch TE AMO by The MathengeZ! The 1st collaboration off our upcoming album” shared Wahu.

Te Amo, is a song that talks of flirty, fun, light, love and initial attraction between a man and a woman, delivered in a fun, upbeat afro pop dance vibe. The song is already trending at number 10 on YouTube.

Te-Amo Video

The Te-Amo video also features the beautiful, inspiring Azziad Nasenya, and the well-known ladies’ man Alehandro Benzema who has wowed many with his fun lyrics and distinct melodies and music prowess.

The song come weeks after the two went head-on on another project dubbed "This Love Riddim'.

The couple is also working on a joint 12-track Album called The Mz Album that will be released soon, touching on colourful story of love and relationships; The ups and downs, success and failures, happy and sad moments.

