Papa Shiradula’s widow in tears as Jalang’o offer to pay daughter's school fee

Speaking during the first death anniversary of Papa Shirandula, Jalang’o said that they have joined hands to ensure Papa’s widow doesn’t not struggle with school fees at any given time.

“The three of Us with want to take the full school fees for our daughter here. From now onwards usiwahijali tena mambo ya school fees ya Msichana. Kitu nataka ni fee structure yake, leo ama Kesho. Mimi Mwenyewe nitakupatia Cheque ya kutoka sai hadi amalize class 8 Moi educational Centre. Na hata akiingia form one mambo yake usiwahijali, kutokea leo Cherry ni wetu. Jalas, Otoyo na Njoto, tumechukua hiyo. Kwa sababu kama Papa angekuwa angemfundisha na kumpeleka kwa shule nzuri Zaidi.

Nataka Papa mahali yuko ana smile kwa sababu sisi ni products zake” said Jalang’o.

The cast of Papa Shirandula celebrating the death anniversary of Charles Bukeko Pulse Live Kenya

In a rejoinder, Papa Shirandula’s widow Beatrice Andega Bukeko was overwhelmed with emotions, confessing that school was already stressing her out.

“Thank God, because he is a God of solutions. What Jalang’o has done has really melted my heart. It’s one week I was thinking of school fees (tears), but God has made a solution” said a crying Beatrice.

On Sunday, Kenyan media personalities and actors converged to mark one year since the death of veteran actor Charles Bukeko aka Papa Shirandula.

In a star-studded event held at Pride Azure hotel in Nairobi, friends and colleagues of the late actor expressed their love and respect for the departed entertainer.

The event was attended by Jalang’o, Jacqueline ‘Wilroda’ Nyaminde, Jacky ‘Awinja’ Vike, Kenneth ‘Njoro’ Gichoya, Captain Otoyo among many others.

The celebs remembered the good times they had shared with Shirandula and how they overcame the terrible news about his death.

“A day like this last year A father figure and a mentor Papa Shirandula passed on! Today we celebrate him! Today we share his life! Time flies!! A year is gone! Keep resting!! I decided to go for this soldier look to celebrate the soldier he was!” Jalang’o said.

“A day like today 18th of July we lost our beloved Charles Bukeko AKA Papa Shirandula and here we are today to celebrate him, I’ve had anxiety this whole week just thinking about our event today, but as they say, time heals,” Awinja shared.

Papa’s Death

Papa Shirandula died of breathing complications at Karen Hospital where he was rushed by his family on July 18th, 2020.

The 58-year-old actor played the role of a stereotypical security guard living the daily hassle and bustle familiar to a majority of Kenyans.

Not only did he represent the new-age personalities of TV comedy, who took over from legendary characters from long-running shows like Vitimbi and Vioja Mahakamani, but he also contributed to the transformation of acting in Kenya from a low-paying job to a successful one.

Almost all of Papa Shirandula's cast members have since become well-known, appearing in ads, hosting radio shows, and amassing fortunes.