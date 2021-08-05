Former The Real Househelps of Kawangware (TRHK) actress Njeri Gachomba aka Njambi is jubilation and at the same time a very proud parent as her eldest son makes debut on Citizen TV’s Telenovela Zora.
Actress Njambi over the moon as son makes debut on Citizen TV’s Zora (Photo)
The Young Darren will be appearing on Zora as Pipi
Njambi shared the news with her 128K followers, announcing that her son Darren is now part of the Zora cast and will be appearing in the TV- drama as Pipi.
The actress said that she is happy to see her son follow in her footsteps, as he appears in one of the most loved TV shows in Kenya.
Happy
“When I tell you God uses other people to bless you.... You better believe it..... My kaboy is a new character pale Zora wasee.... Am so excited aki....”
“Let me have my moment 😂😂 Here's a kafull video
Am just too excited.... When I met him yeh alikuwa anajua ball ndio talent yake but ebu kaone.... nitawasumbua aki 🤣🤣🤣..... Anyway guys meet Pipi on Zora pale citizen Tv.... @jiffypictures production mzima thank you for this platform @robertagengo thanks bazuu we ni mtrue mbaya!!” reads Njambi’s post.
Zora is named after its main Character Sarah Hassan (Zora). Other renown actors in the Soap Opera include: Jackie Matubia (Nana), Robert Agengo (Fella), Bridget Shighadi (Yola), Quincy Rapando (Kwame), Ryan Mwenda (Simba), Neema Sulubu (Neema), Patrick Gatimu (Oscar), Brenda Michelle (Alma), Joseph Gachanja (Mzee Chibale) among others.
The Maria Ending
The Zora Telenovela which replaced Maria is directed and produced by Lulu Hassan’s company Jiffy Pictures. Lulu co-owns Jiffy Pictures with her husband Rashid Abdalla.
Maria came to an end after airing a total of 374 Episodes, just in one season. The TV drama climaxed with a wedding between Brian Ogana (Luwi Hausa) and Yasmin Said (Maria), as Boss William gets arrested for the 'crimes' he did in the soap opera.
However, the TV drama left fans in suspense as Luwi gets shot immediately after saying I DO to Maria, a story that will cross over to Season two of Maria.
On March 11, Lulu Hassan won the Best Producer Year Award at Women In Film Awards (WiFA) for her role in producing TV Drama- Maria. At the same time, Yasmin Said aka Maria won the Best Actress Award (TV Drama).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke