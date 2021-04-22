Actress Shilole Weds her new Man months after Breakup with Hubby (Photos)

The actress and her man officiated their relationship on April 22, 2021, in a private ceremony that was graced by family and close friends.

“Alhamdulillah tumemaliza salama. Officially Husband and Wife

Happily Taken and very much in Love. Kwasasa unaweza kuniita Mrs Rajab Issa (Rommy)

Yarabbi Iwe Salama” shared Shilole.

Shilole and Her Hubby Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Shilole’s Hubby wrote; “Nusu ya Dini ....🌹🌹❤️::

Mungu muumba wa mbingu na ardhi asante kwa hili .... 🙏🏽 Mume halali wa Zuwena Mohamed Yusuph❤️❤️❤️"

petitman_wakuache “Hongereni sana ndugu zangu @officialshilole x @rommy3d nawatakia maisha Mame kwenye ndoa yenu nafata nyayo zenu 🙏”

Congratulations

elizabethmichaelofficial “Kwahyo umenivua u bibi harusi 🙊☺️Hongera mama ❤️🥰🎉”

officialnandy “WEUWEEEEE UMENOGAAAAAAAAA 🙌”

billnass “Hongera Sana Shishi ikawe Kheri Kwenu”

professorjaytz “Wow hongera sana mdogo wangu, Mwenyezi Mungu awe MSIMAMIZI wenu mkuu na NDOA yenu idumu siku zote za maisha yenu🙏🙏🙏🙏”

mauasama “Congratulations my sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️ hongera sis”

idrissultan “Alhamdulillah 😍😍😍... Saaaaaaasaaaaaa amekuwa ROMMY 4D”

petitman_wakuache “Hongera sana mtu wangu kabisa Mama kama Mama @officialshilole 👏👏👏👏”

mimi_mvrs11 "😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations my dadaaa na ikawe heri 🤲🏾"

Shilole’s wedding come barely a year, after she walked out of her marriage with her then husband Uchebe over domestic violence.