Bongo Movie Actress cum singer Zena Yusuf Mohammed aka Shilole is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with her new man identified as Rajab Issa aka Rommy.
Actress Shilole Weds her new Man months after Breakup with Hubby (Photos)
Congratulations
The actress and her man officiated their relationship on April 22, 2021, in a private ceremony that was graced by family and close friends.
“Alhamdulillah tumemaliza salama. Officially Husband and Wife
Happily Taken and very much in Love. Kwasasa unaweza kuniita Mrs Rajab Issa (Rommy)
Yarabbi Iwe Salama” shared Shilole.
On the other hand, Shilole’s Hubby wrote; “Nusu ya Dini ....🌹🌹❤️::
Mungu muumba wa mbingu na ardhi asante kwa hili .... 🙏🏽 Mume halali wa Zuwena Mohamed Yusuph❤️❤️❤️"
petitman_wakuache “Hongereni sana ndugu zangu @officialshilole x @rommy3d nawatakia maisha Mame kwenye ndoa yenu nafata nyayo zenu 🙏”
Congratulations
elizabethmichaelofficial “Kwahyo umenivua u bibi harusi 🙊☺️Hongera mama ❤️🥰🎉”
officialnandy “WEUWEEEEE UMENOGAAAAAAAAA 🙌”
billnass “Hongera Sana Shishi ikawe Kheri Kwenu”
professorjaytz “Wow hongera sana mdogo wangu, Mwenyezi Mungu awe MSIMAMIZI wenu mkuu na NDOA yenu idumu siku zote za maisha yenu🙏🙏🙏🙏”
mauasama “Congratulations my sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️ hongera sis”
idrissultan “Alhamdulillah 😍😍😍... Saaaaaaasaaaaaa amekuwa ROMMY 4D”
petitman_wakuache “Hongera sana mtu wangu kabisa Mama kama Mama @officialshilole 👏👏👏👏”
mimi_mvrs11 "😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations my dadaaa na ikawe heri 🤲🏾"
Shilole’s wedding come barely a year, after she walked out of her marriage with her then husband Uchebe over domestic violence.
On July 8, 2020, Shilole put up photos with a swollen face, narrating her experience in the hands of her abusive husband.
