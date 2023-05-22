8 Kenyan duos who make perfect film couples

From sitcoms to telenovelas, dramas to action thrillers, the diversity of TV shows in Kenya has created a rich tapestry of talent and storytelling.

It is not uncommon for actors to become synonymous with the characters they portray on screen, and in some cases, their on-screen chemistry with co-stars has led viewers to yearn for a real-life romance.

In this article, we will explore some of the cutest television couples in Kenyan programmes that have captured the hearts of viewers.

Catherine Kamau & Martin Githinji - Sue na Jonie

One such adorable TV couple is Sue and Jonnie from the sitcom 'Sue na Jonnie.' Portrayed by Catherine Kamau and Martin Githinji respectively, these two actors are among the finest in the country.

The sitcom follows the lives of Sue and Jonnie, who lead double lives and find themselves entangled in all sorts of humorous mishaps.

Their on-screen chemistry and comedic timing make them a beloved TV couple.

Sarah Hassan & Blessing Lung'aho - Zora

Citizen TV's Zora series produced one of the most loved on screen couples. Sarah Hassan 'Zora', who is the lead role finds hope when she meets the love of her life Blessing Lung'aho 'Madiba'.

Unfortunately, their relationship encounters numerous obstacles from their own families and close friends including Jackie Matubia 'Nana' and Robert Ageng'o 'Fella' who is Zora's husband.

Although they did not end up together as many had hoped, the onscreen couple won the heart of many.

Mwanaasha Johari & Othman Njaidi - Sultana

Sultana is the new series running on Citizen TV, and currently the talk of town. Featuring actors who navigated the industry as well as upcoming ones, the show has so far gained love from the audience.

In the story, the lead role Mwanaasha Johari 'Sultana' falls in love with Othman Njaidi 'Jabali Junior', who also happens to be the son of a rich man who is her biological father.

The couple unknowingly have several enemies including Angie Magio 'Fatima', who will stop at nothing to make sure her daughter Dida gets married to JJ, but fans are hopeful that they will get through and have a happy ending as a couple.

Jimmy Gathu & Sanaipei Tande - Kina

Some onscreen couples were meant to be, like Sanaipei Tande and Jimmi Gathu in their roles in 'Kina,' the drama series from Maisha Magic Plus.

Sanaipei 'Nana Tandala', is a powerful businesswoman who doesn’t mind getting blood on her hands to protect the empire she’s built.

Gathu on the other hand plays her loving and sometimes over-the-top husband Fred Tandala who’s also the Deputy Inspector General of Police but has no clue about his wife’s under-dealings.

Their on-screen dynamic is characterized by an uninhibited playfulness that only a couple truly comfortable in their love can possess.

Celestine Gachuhi & Pascal Tokodi - Selina

In the telenovela 'Selina,' Celestine Gachuhi and Pascal Tokodi portray the characters of Selina and Nelson.

The show revolves around Selina's quest to prove her innocence and the challenges she faces along the way. She also meets Pascal in the process and love picks up.

The two had quite the unrivaled chemistry and their love story was intense and sweet that fans started imagining them as a real life couple.

Yasmin Said & Brian Ogana - Maria

"Maria" is a romantic drama that gripped viewers with its compelling storyline and heartfelt performances.

Luwi Hausa, who came from a very wealthy family, falls madly in love with a village girl Maria to the extent that he even went against some of the wishes of his family just to win her love.

Their on-screen relationships have transcended the screen, sparking a desire among fans for their love to be real.

Serah Teshna & Kevin Samuel - Igiza

Serah Teshna and Kevin Samuel form a captivating duo in the thrilling drama series 'Igiza.' Teshna takes on the lead role as Nicole, an identical twin who has spent twelve years behind bars for a crime she claims her sister Linda framed her for.

With a burning desire for revenge and to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers, Nicole orchestrates a daring escape from prison and assumes Linda's identity. She takes everything including the husband Kevin samuel 'Reggie,'

Reggie just like Linda is ambitious and calculative. He is willing to go to extreme lengths to advance his own interests, even if it means exploiting his wife's successful fashion business to launder money for a dangerous crime syndicate.

Fans have been captivated by their portrayal of a couple united by their shared determination, navigating a web of secrets and deception together.

Mzee Ojwang' & Mama Kayayi - Vitimbi

'Vitimbi,' which aired on KBC, became a favourite among Kenyans over the years. The comedy.

Mary Khavere played Mama Kayai alongside the late Benson Wanjau who played Mzee Ojwang Hatari.

