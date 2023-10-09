We'll still meet, like it or not - Ajib Gathoni on reconnecting with Josh

Ajib revealed their current status during an interview at the Pulse Influencer Awards on Saturday, October 7.

During the event, Ajib was spotted having a friendly conversation with Josh Wonder, sparking rumors of a possible reconciliation.

TikToker Ajib Gathoni Pulse Live Kenya

However, she clarified that they were not back together but emphasised that they are on good terms and occasionally communicate.

"No, we are not back together. I've known Josh for 2 years. Whatever happened happened. we cannot let the 2 years go down the drain just like that," she said.

Not burning bridges - Ajib's stance on relationships

Ajib acknowledged their two-year history together and expressed her belief in not burning bridges.

She emphasised that their past should not overshadow the positive aspects of their relationship, and mentioned having mutual friends who make occasional interactions unavoidable.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the breakup, they greet each other and engage in cordial conversations, respecting the bond they once shared.

I don't believe in burning bridges. It was just a cordial talk. We have mutual friends so hata apende asipende ama nipende nisipende, we will still meet. We say hi to each other once in a while. Plus it's so many months later.

Ajib's love language: Gifting

When asked if she would still give Josh a gift if the opportunity arose, Ajib replied affirmatively. She revealed that gift-giving is her love language, and she would willingly offer a gift to someone she cares about.

She expressed her affection by stating that she would give someone the whole world if she had the chance.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ajib Gathoni is open to future relationships

Ajib also discussed her love life, stating that she is not actively seeking a new relationship at the moment.

However, she expressed openness to the idea, emphasising that she values love. She shared her perspective, saying that when love comes her way, she would welcome it.

Ajib at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Ajib, who achieved the title of 1st runner-up for the Dance Influencer of the Year category at the Pulse Influencer Awards, offered her opinion on the event.

TikToker Ajib Gathoni Pulse Live Kenya

