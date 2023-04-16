TikToker Josh Wonder finally reveals cause of breakup with Ajib Gathoni

In a TikTok live video, Josh revealed that in the days leading up to the split, Ajib had attempted to secretly have him kicked out of the house that he paid rent for.

According to Josh, he had been the one responsible for ensuring that rent was paid and had been the one listed as the tenant in the lease agreement. However, as the relationship deteriorated, Ajib had attempted to have all documents changed to her name, effectively making her the owner of the house and giving her the authority to ask Josh to leave.

"Previously during the relationship I'm the one who used to ensure rent was paid and anything else to do with the house.

"At this time when things were going sour, person X decided to call the owner of the house, telling the owner, to change every piece of information in the tenant agreement from under my name to hers," Josh told his fans.

Fortunately, Josh had been smart enough to ensure that the lease was in his name and that his brother was listed as the next of kin.

He expressed his relief in hindsight that he had "played it smart and made sure that the next of kin [indicated in any of his documents] is my brother. Right now I’d be homeless."

"She did not know that the house we were in did not have any of her details on them. The owner was very shocked. He told her, ‘I don’t even know who you are, first of all, and can I talk to Josh!’ and when the owner was talking to me I told him I also don’t know what is happening,” said Josh.

Ajib had confirmed the breakup with Josh two weeks prior to his live video. The details of the split were unknown at the time, but Josh's revelations shed some light on what may have transpired between the two.