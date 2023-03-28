ADVERTISEMENT
TikToker Ajib Gathoni addresses break up with Josh Wonder

Amos Robi

Rumours have been rife that Ajib and Josh Wonder are no longer an item

Ajib Gathoni and Josh Wonder
Popular TikToker Ajib Gathoni has confirmed rumors that she and her boyfriend Josh Wonder have ended their relationship.

The news was revealed after fans noticed that the two had stopped using each other's hashtags in their videos on TikTok. The couple had amassed a large following on the platform, with many fans calling them 'couple goals' while they were still together.

Ajib and Josh had started a YouTube channel together last year to document their relationship, which attracted a good viewership on their first upload. The couple met on TikTok, and they wanted to share their love story with their fans on YouTube.

However, the duo has now stopped posting videos together on the channel, further confirming that they have split up.

Ajib Gathoni and Josh Wonder
READ: TikTok king David Moya secures another big industry win

In a recent video, one of Ajib's fans asked her to confirm whether their breakup was a prank, to which Ajib responded that it was not.

"So sorry❤️ but it’s not a prank," she said.

Additionally, she told her fans that they should get comfortable with watching the two videos that were on their YouTube channel, further signaling their breakup.

Ajib and Josh had become popular on TikTok for sharing videos of themselves dancing or lip-syncing trending songs. Their fans had loved watching them and were heartbroken to hear about their split.

One of Ajib's fans had asked her how they could move on from the relationship with Josh, to which Ajib responded by confirming the breakup.

Ajib Gathoni and Josh Wonder
READ: TikToker Ajib Gathoni in celebration after hitting new milestone

Both Ajib and Josh have remained silent on the issue, even as they continue to post their own videos on TikTok. In the past, Ajib had revealed in an interview that she joined TikTok out of boredom during the pandemic and has since gained over 1 million followers, along with awards and ambassadorial deals.

Ajib and Josh had also founded a clothing line called 'Random Wears,' which has also closed down, as confirmed by Ajib in one of her recent videos.

“I know you will not answer this…Is random wear still on?” asked a curious fan. “Unfortunately not,” she responded.

Despite the split, both of them continue to post their own videos on TikTok, and their fans continue to follow them and show their support.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
