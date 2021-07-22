Akothee gushes over Baby Daddy as he lands in the Country to see her parents

Akothee said that she is happy with how Papa Oyoo has been taking care of their kids, thanking him for honouring her request to come over and meet her parents.

The Abebo hit-maker added that the respect she has for her baby daddies is only served in Heaven, as they make co-parenting look easy.

“SINA NGUVU YA KUPINGA BABY DADDY🙏

The respect I have for my baby daddies is served in heaven. The one who takes the crown is Papa Oyoo. Papa Oyoo My one and only, you make co-parenting look easy. Thank you for honoring my request, to come and see my dad he has been asking for you 💪Kesho nikupeleke Rongo ,kule nilikozaliwa , wazazi wangu wakushukuru ,KWA kuwalea watoto wetu💪❤️❤️” shared Akothee.

On September 17, 2020, the singer showered Dominic Decherf (Papa Oyoo) with praises for being a good father to her kids and supporting her since her days as a taxi driver and now a mega star.

The Wema Wako hit maker went down the memory lane, revealing Papa Oyoo proposed to her on September 17, 2009 and went ahead to buy her a house.

She noted that Papa Oyoo has always been by her side despite parting ways a few years ago.

“It was on a day like this 17. 9 2009 on your birthday ,that you proposed me and bought me a house behind the then nakumat @ 45M. The Muzungu who was selling the house to us ,thought I was naive and he could steal from us ? You loved the home so much that you dint want to let go , the Muzungu still wanted to keep his bedroom upstairs for his holidays 😂😂😂I had never owned a property before ,but trust me , it dint make sense to me and I could not imagine sharing a compound with that man🙆,I had known him for over 3 year's, we used to come to that house for dinner with friends during our hustle mood 😂😂😂😂, and he used to play very rich Swiss guy.

Don't ask me what I was doing there ,😂😂😂. You thought the kids & me would be happy in that home 🙏 you loved the pool and the chef Mr shinando , you wanted to see your queen happy . I had to protect you and our property . Now today I want to tell you that Since I met you ,I have known that true love and Angels still exist ❣️. Come and see what the girl you met as a taxi driver living in shanzu at Toles own compound rented house ,has become 💪A mega star, An entertainer , An entrepreneur," reads part of Akothee's post.

In her birthday message, Madam Boss pointed out that when counting her blessings, she will always count Papa Oyoo 7 times.

"Loved by many & respected by all, 👉from grass to grace, 👉from shame to fame👉from grace to grace 🙏the only man who would like to see me grow . Mr Dominic decherf. Wuon Oyoo @papaoyoo. When counting my blessings ,I count you 7 times .