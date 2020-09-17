Self-proclaimed President of Single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee is not afraid to shower her Baby Daddy “Dominic Decherf” with praises for being a good father to her kids and supporting her since her days as a taxi driver and now a mega star.

The Wema Wako hit maker went down the memory lane, revealing that a day like this in 2009, is when Papa Oyoo proposed and bought her, her first house.

According to the mother of 5, Papa Oyoo who is turning a year older today, has always been by her side, despite them parting ways a few years ago.

Akothee and her Baby Daddy and their Kids

Akothee's Post

“It was on a day like this 17. 9 2009 on your birthday ,that you proposed me and bought me a house behind the then nakumat @ 45M. The Muzungu who was selling the house to us ,thought I was naive and he could steal from us ? You loved the home so much that you dint want to let go , the Muzungu still wanted to keep his bedroom upstairs for his holidays 😂😂😂I had never owned a property before ,but trust me , it dint make sense to me and I could not imagine sharing a compound with that man🙆,I had known him for over 3 year's, we used to come to that house for dinner with friends during our hustle mood 😂😂😂😂, and he used to play very rich Swiss guy.

Don't ask me what I was doing there ,😂😂😂. You thought the kids & me would be happy in that home 🙏 you loved the pool and the chef Mr shinando , you wanted to see your queen happy . I had to protect you and our property . Now today I want to tell you that Since I met you ,I have known that true love and Angels still exist ❣️. Come and see what the girl you met as a taxi driver living in shanzu at Toles own compound rented house ,has become 💪A mega star, An entertainer , An entrepreneur," reads part of Akothee's post.

Akothee and her Baby Daddy and their Kids

In her birthday message, Madam Boss pointed out that when counting her blessings, she will always count Papa Oyoo 7 times.

"Loved by many & respected by all, 👉from grass to grace, 👉from shame to fame👉from grace to grace 🙏the only man who would like to see me grow . Mr Dominic decherf. Wuon Oyoo @papaoyoo. When counting my blessings ,I count you 7 times .

You are my HERO ,MY ORIGINE. THANK YOU FOR ALWAYS BEING THERE FOR ME AND THE KIDS.not forgetting the many trips you made with me to childrens court🙏 fighting over a child that is not yours 🤦DOMINIC WHO ARE YOU AGAIN? Help me wish Papa OYOO HAPPY BIRTHDAY," wrote Akothee.