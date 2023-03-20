Akothee: Dangers of gossiping about your spouse to employees

Akothee emphasized that it is important for business owners not to grant their employees any power over their spouses, as employees are temporary helpers who can be replaced without any strings attached, unlike one's life partner.

Akothee went on to explain that gossiping about one's spouse negatively with employees can lead to the employees devaluing not only the business owner but also their spouse.

"As a family, couple, never ever give employees powers over your spouse. Employees are temporary helpers who can be replaced without strings attached not your wife nor your husband. Gossiping about your spouse negatively with your employees gives them power to devalue not only you but also your wife," Akothee wrote.

She also noted that many employees have been known to ruin people's marriages and walk away scot-free, without any consequences.

It is important for employees to only take instructions from one person at a time. They are equally human beings, and cannot be manipulated like robots.

Akothee emphasized that employees have been known to ruin good marriages and break families, all while walking away without any strings attached. Therefore, it is important to have an organized way of communication in the workplace and to avoid sending mixed signals.

"Employees should only take instructions from one person at a time. They are equally human beings, you can't all manipulate them like robots, mzee alisema hivi, mama akafanya hivi. Employees have ruined good marriages and broken families and still walked away with no strings attached. Have an organised way of communication. Stop sending signals," Akothee concluded.

