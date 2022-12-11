ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee sends deep reconciliatory message to family, friends and fans

Amos Robi

Akothee said she would no longer post her family members on social media except her husband and children

Singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth has made peace with her fans, friends and family as the year wraps up.

In a lengthy post on her social media, Akothee said she has made peace with herself and those with whom she crossed roads.

For her family, Akothee apologised for posts she made that subjected them to online bullies and vowed not to share any of her family on her socials besides her children and husband.

“For Family and friends that I ever posted on my page and had negative reception or were subjected to online bullying being associated with me. I am sorry for introducing you to my fans, I know lots of My fans a loving, some of them are hurting, and a few of them are lost, they could just type anything.

"Sorry for making the public associate you with me. I will never post any of my family/ friends online apart from my children my husband & my life. That was a bad innocent move,” Akothee said.

READ: Sh300 million penalty for bloggers who offend Akothee

She did not leave her fans out as she said moments where she declined photos were out of respect for privacy but said she was open to interactions during concerts and public functions.

The mother of five urged those offended by how she lives her life to unfollow her and block her from their pages.

“To those hurting themselves with my life in one way or the other, Sorry I can't help you, I am also just figuring out This life, I have no manual on how to live in this life maintain your lane, I maintain mine too.

"To those feeling offended with my life and my posts, please do yourself a favor, unfollow and block me, don't carry me into your next life, this is a baggage” Akothee said.

READ: Akothee pens heartwarming message on reconciling with sister after fallout

Akothee also urged those they have worked together and had hitches to be better communicators as they still needed each other.

Amos Robi
