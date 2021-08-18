Akothee leaves fans in stitches as she reacts to Jacqueline Wolper’s engagement

The Singer said that Wolper should always treat her man right because men who can commit to one woman and even propose are hard to find in this era.

She added that, the day she will receive an engagement ring, she will have to go on a world tour before announcing it to the world.

Singer Akothe and Jacqueline Wolper and Rich Mitindo Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee's Reaction

“Siku kijana wa pharaoh atanifanya hivi Mimi sitaposti 🤣💃💃,nitaenda world tour Kwanza 🤔, nitarudi kuposti nikirudi 🤸🤸Ile furaha nitakuwa nayo ,hata simu nitapasua @wolperstylish huyu mume, bake mtoto wako wa Kwanza ,mtunze ,mdekeze ,akija nyumbani amechoka mpe massage 💋

Akitaka kwenda chooni angalia kama kuna tissue ,baby asiteseke . Ukiona ako na pressure kidogo mpe pesa hata kama ako Nazo,.🤣🤣

Yaani kwa upole ,wanaume wa Aina hiii ,hawako tena🤸, na kama wako basi ni wawili watatu.mtunze mumeo @richmitindo” said Akothee in part.

The Abebo hit maker went on to congratulate Riuch Mitindo for taking his relationship to the next level and showing commitment.

“Na wewe Baba P umecheza kama wewe. congratulations ,take care of your woman ,she is a flower ,maji,mbolea mchanga , utajua wewe

HONGERENI SANAAA WAPENZI” said Akothee.

Actress Jaqueline Wolper in tears as Baby Daddy Rich proposes [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Upon seeing Akothe’s message, Wolper replied; “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂au niite press baby waaaaa I love u my friend u that yah nakupenda na Asante sanaa kwa upendo wakila siku nahayo mashauri hapo nitayafwata nakuyazidisha pia mana nataka niweke pia mgongo akule na ashibe chakula kikiwa mgongoni 😢😂😂”

On Sunday, Wolper was treated to a surprise engagement party by her Baby Daddy and she could not hold back her tears.