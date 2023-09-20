Madam Boss meets the General: Miguna challenges Akothee to disclose hubby’s true background

Such a scenario unfolded recently when the fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna and the charismatic businesswoman Akothee met in what can only be described as an unexpected encounter.

Miguna Miguna is no stranger to controversy and is renowned for his assertive personality, which extends from his imposing physical presence to his unabashed online presence.

Akothee, too, shares a similar reputation for her outspoken nature and bold social media posts. When these two strong characters converged, it was bound to be an unforgettable encounter.

The duo shared glimpses of their meeting through photos posted on their respective social media platforms, offering their followers a taste of the camaraderie that unfolded.

Miguna Miguna and Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

While the details of their conversation remained largely undisclosed, one point of contention stood out - Miguna Miguna's demand for Akothee to reveal the true identity of her husband.

In a characteristically bold move, Miguna insisted that, as Akothee's self-proclaimed 'Big Brother,' he had a right to know the genuine background and identity of Akothee's husband, whom he intriguingly referred to as 'Omosh ja Switzerland.'

"I had a chance to tell Esther Akothe (Akothee) that whether she was upset with me or not, she must explain to me, her Big Brother, who Omosh ja Switzerland is and what his true background is. Let ⁦@X break today!" Miguna wrote.

Miguna Miguna and Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Accompanying his words were snapshots capturing candid moments from their time together.